P26B in military pensions for Q1 released

THE BUDGET department has released P26 billion in pensions for the military and other uniformed personnel for the first quarter, it said in a statement on Monday.

The amount came from the pension and gratuity fund of the government’s P4.5-trillion budget for the year.

About P14.04 billion went to the Defense department, P10.64 billion to the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the Interior and Local Government department, P941.78 million to the Bureau of Fire Protection and P367.16 million to the Bureau of Jail Management, the agency said. — Beatrice M. Laforga