Decades ago, the invention of the calculator was seen as a disruptive breakthrough, reshaping how calculations were performed and how quickly problems could be solved. Since then, each wave of innovation has pushed boundaries even further, from spreadsheets to automation and now to artificial intelligence. Today, the question is no longer just about access to technology, but how effectively it can be applied to solve real-world problems.

Innovation is not defined by technology alone, but by the people who know how to apply it meaningfully. Across industries, organizations are rethinking how they operate in response to rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital platforms. For students preparing to enter this environment, the ability to translate theory into practice at an early stage is becoming increasingly important.

The Academic Innovation Challenge (AIC), an initiative of R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG in the Philippines), was established with this in mind. Now in its third year, the AIC provides college students with a platform to explore emerging technologies, experiment with real-world scenarios, and build solutions that reflect how businesses operate today. It is designed not only to develop technical skills, but also to develop their creativity, problem-solving abilities, and digital transformation capabilities using modern AI tools. What distinguishes the AIC is its focus on applied learning. Students are encouraged to work with tools that are already being used in the workplace. At the same time, they gain exposure to the expectations and challenges of real-world problem solving, preparing them for the demands of a digital-first economy.

In 2025, the Academic Innovation Challenge brought together 211 students from 28 universities across the Philippines.

In the first round, the challenge was to find an easier way to identify relevant books and resources for conducting research. The students had to build a Smart Search and Book Recommendation application using Microsoft Copilot Studio, designed to retrieve and process information from dynamic sources such as open-access libraries, research databases, and online catalogues, while providing recommendation and citation support.

For the final round, the challenge focused on helping students get clear and timely academic information, such as course registration, scheduling, and campus services. They were tasked to develop a help desk or support platform using Microsoft Copilot Studio, designed to improve how students access and engage with academic information and enhance overall user interaction with academic systems.

Students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa emerged as winners with their solution titled “Sol and Luna,” which addressed challenges in navigating academic processes by streamlining access to information, services, and support through an integrated platform. The solution applied AI-enabled tools through a conversational interface supporting key functions such as enrollment, appointments, and information access. Notable features included seamless navigation across platform sections, including the ability to direct users to specific sections following chatbot interactions, alongside integrated workflow capabilities. The solution was supported by clear execution, strong usability, and a focus on delivering practical value in a real-world context.

Students from De La Salle University Manila and another team from Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sta. Mesa got second and third places, respectively.

Beyond these results, all participants demonstrated their ability to move from concept to execution, translating business requirements into working solutions. They also exhibited structured thinking, effective communication, and the ability to present ideas with clarity and purpose.

This year, the Academic Innovation Challenge continues with the theme of “Building Intelligent Platforms Using Agents,” focusing on agentic AI and intelligent platforms powered by AI agents.

Students will explore how AI agents can be designed, orchestrated, and applied within digital platforms to support end-to-end workflows, enhance user interactions, and enable more adaptive and responsive systems.

This hands-on approach, coupled with mentoring from industry professionals, will give students insights into how technologies are applied in practice, as well as the challenges that organizations face in implementing them. These interactions provide valuable context and help students better understand the environments they will eventually enter.

As the boundaries between education and real-world applications continue to evolve, initiatives like the AIC play an important role in preparing the next generation. By equipping students with the tools, experience, and mindset needed to navigate complexity, the AIC lays the foundation for a workforce ready to lead in a rapidly changing environment.

(This article reflects the personal opinion of the author and does not reflect the official stand of the Management Association of the Philippines or MAP.)

Sharon G. Dayoan is a member of the MAP Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. She is also the chair and CEO of R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG in the Philippines).

map@map.org.ph

sdayoan@kpmg.com