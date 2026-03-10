The boardroom case for International Women’s Day’s theme ‘Give to Gain’

If the name International Women’s Day (IWD) almost made you click away — good. You are exactly who needs to read this.

Not because of optics. And not merely because the World Economic Forum’s “Global Gender Gap Report 2025” puts the timeline to closing the gender gap at 123 years globally — longer still for South Asia — a figure that should unsettle any strategist in the room. But because the framework Josiah Go and I have been developing around the Trust Economy Flywheel reframes this conversation entirely. What presents itself as a gender issue is, at its core, a governance one.

IWD 2026’s global theme, “Give to Gain,” says it plainly. Strip away the ceremony and what remains is a compounding strategic advantage that most organizations are forfeiting right now.

TRUST ECONOMY FLYWHEEL AND COMPETENCIES

The Trust Economy Flywheel is a framework for rebuilding moral leadership and brand integrity, rooted in the Filipino cultural interplay of loob (inner integrity) and labas (outward expression). It begins where most strategies refuse to start: inside.

Loob rests on three disciplines: humility or stewardship — being self-aware that you hold trust on behalf of others, not for yourself; cultural literacy — understanding values like hiya, delicadeza, and utang na loob (shame, propriety, and debt of gratitude) — not as liabilities but as moral compasses; and empathy, not sympathy that observes, but presence that participates and listens without assumption.

Transparency is the bridge — making intentions and reasoning visible as decisions are made, building trust into systems rather than personalities. It connects inner integrity to outer credibility.

Labas is where trust becomes visible: through authenticity (coherence between message and messenger), consistency (reliability in the ordinary, not just in crisis), and accountability (the courage to repair rather than spin). Trust is proven in how we repair when we fall short.

Here is the IWD connection that rarely gets said plainly: women have been practicing this flywheel for generations — in households, communities, and organizations — often without the title or budget to match. Stewardship. Cultural navigation. Empathetic leadership. Showing up when it is not rewarded. These are not soft skills. These are the precise competencies the Trust Economy demands.

McKinsey’s “Diversity Matters Even More” (2023) found companies in the top quartile for board-gender diversity are 27% more likely to outperform financially, and that the business case has more than doubled over the past decade. The IFC found female-led SMEs in Southeast Asia are twice as likely to adopt digital tools when given access to capital and training (IFC, 2023). The flywheel spins faster with the people who already know how to build trust from the inside out.

PINOY CULTURE AS FLYWHEEL’S MORAL ENGINE

The idea of Kapwa, formalized by psychologist Virgilio Enriquez in Sikolohiyang Pilipino (1994), describes the self as inherently shared with others. Your success and mine are the same variable. It gives the Trust Economy Flywheel its moral engine: when you lead from loob with genuine regard for the other, trust is not manufactured. It is recognized.

The haligi ng tahanan (pillar of the home) was historically a woman not because men were absent, but because women were doing the invisible architecture of community trust. Harvard sociologist Robert Putnam confirms this at scale: high social capital communities consistently outperform on economic and social metrics. Scale that to a company, or a country, and the math gets compelling fast.

GOOD INTENTIONS ARE THE FLOOR, NOT CEILING

Here is the uncomfortable truth decades of data have been quietly telling us: we have known about women’s contributions to performance, innovation, and trust-building for a very long time. The business case is not new. And yet the needle moves with frustrating slowness. Why? Because we have been relying too heavily on goodwill.

In a MAP Insights piece I published in January, I argued that inclusion stalls not because leaders do not care, but because systems are not designed to consistently translate commitment into results. Good intentions, such as mentoring, sponsoring, and modeling inclusive behavior, matter. But they are fragile, fading under economic pressure or leadership transition. A culture built on goodwill is only ever one reorganization away from regression.

Power in organizations shows up in allocation: who controls large budgets, who is placed in roles with significant operational exposure, who is trusted with turnaround assignments, and who is given room to recover when things go wrong. Representation at the top is not the same as access to where enterprise-defining decisions are made. That gap, i.e., between visible inclusion and structural power, is where the needle stops.

Good intentions opened the conversation. Governance is what closes the gap.

THE GIVE TO GAIN THESIS, PLAINLY

The UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2025 projects that investing in women could add $4 trillion to the global economy by 2030 — and $342 trillion cumulatively by 2050. The World Bank is equally stark: closing the gender gap in labor force participation alone could deliver a 20% increase in GDP per capita on average. These are not distant projections. They are the cost of what we are forfeiting right now.

Kapwa, the Filipino understanding that your flourishing and mine are inseparable, is the moral foundation of the Trust Economy. The flywheel only reaches full velocity when those who have been practicing loob-driven leadership all along are given the platform, authority, and resources to lead at scale.

That requires a deliberate choice: give access, give credit, and embed both in governance. When diversity is designed into how decisions are made and not just who sits at the table — the loob deepens, transparency becomes structural, and labas stops being performance and starts being proof. That is when the Trust Economy Flywheel stops being a framework on a slide and becomes the engine of your organization. When the flywheel turns that way, “Give to Gain” stops being a theme and becomes a strategy you can measure.

Carolina “Chiqui” Escareal-Go is a member of the Management Association of the Philippines Ease of Doing Business Committee. She is the CEO of Mansmith and Fielders (www.mansmith.net). She is also a marketing anthropologist and consumer behavior strategist. She is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and former chair of the Women’s Business Council Philippines. She will open the Mansmith Market Masters Conference on March 17 at SMX Aura Taguig City with the topic: “The Filipino Trust Economy.”

map@map.org.ph

chiqui.mansmith@gmail.com