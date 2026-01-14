The holiday noise has died down, and Filipinos have gone back to their usual routines. With all the difficulties and challenges presented by 2025, many are wondering what this new year holds for the people.

A Stratbase commissioned survey, conducted Dec. 12-15, 2025 by Pulse Asia, revealed that economic issues remained to be top-of-mind of most Filipinos. Some 59% of respondents cited the rising prices of basic goods such as food, and the lack of job opportunities, as a pressing concern at the community level.

This goes to show that many things can be happening in the political sphere, but ultimately the people are concerned about whether they can afford the prices of basic necessities, put food on the table, and find and keep a job that would ensure their income.

A separate, earlier survey, conducted by the Social Weather Stations between Nov. 24 and 30 last year, showed that 51% of Filipino families think of themselves as poor. The majority figure translates to an estimated 14.3 million families across the country.

These survey numbers do not lie. They reflect the worsening pressure being experienced by Filipinos on how they could respond to their basic needs amid the economic hardships and the lack of economic opportunities.

CORRUPTION

But it would be wrong to portray this concern for day-to-day survival as remote and separate from the problem of corruption.

To be sure, the problem of corruption has always been on the minds of Filipinos. Another Pulse Asia survey revealed that 94% of Filipinos believe that corruption is prevalent in the Philippines. Filipinos are split on whether corruption is a normal part of politics in this country. Some 41% agree with this statement, while 43% disagreed.

Thus, while just 31% of respondents identified corruption as a top concern, it remains a significant issue far beyond being a moral or political issue. Filipinos do want an honest government and are angry and frustrated at those in power who abuse their positions for their selfish gain. They wish they could trust their institutions again.

Unfortunately, corruption has farther-reaching consequences. How a government conducts its affairs, proposes a budget, and actually spends people’s money directly affects the perception of investors. These are the people who bring capital to the country and fuel our industries, creating jobs and providing opportunities for sustainable incomes.

Indeed, corruption — an act of misallocating resources and abusing fiscal power for personal gain — has profound economic effects on the life of a nation.

This administration is, at the very least, aware of the intimate link between governance and economics. Despite the challenges now being faced by the various bodies investigating high-profile and high-stakes corruption, it is trying to introduce changes to the way the national budget is drafted.

We saw for the first time how the deliberations at the bicameral conference committee were livestreamed. While the system was not perfect, the public was generally aware of what was going on and which issues were deemed contentious, even how lawmakers were conducting themselves. The public wanted to make sure there were no opportunities for insertions or any similar maneuvers.

The 2026 national budget reflects an attempt to respond to these concerns. Signed into law on Jan. 5 by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., Republic Act No. 12314 or the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) allocates P6.793 trillion — 7.4% higher than in 2025 and equivalent to 22% of GDP. This signals an expansive fiscal response.

In this budget, social services and economic foundations are prioritized. Education has the largest share at P1.345 trillion to fund classrooms, feeding programs, and tertiary education support; infrastructure follows with P530.9 billion to improve connectivity; health gets P448.125 billion to strengthen Universal Health Care, rural health staffing, and PhilHealth benefits.

President Marcos also vetoed seven of 10 unprogrammed items in the budget, amounting to P92.5 billion out of the total P234.4 billion. He said the allowed funds represented the absolute bare minimum.

Then again, deliberating the line items and passing the budget are one thing. Actually implementing the budget as planned is another. Further, ascertaining whether the goods and services are delivered to the public is a sensitive issue altogether. Filipinos have seen and experienced too many inadequate or nonexistent projects, even though the paperwork says otherwise.

In sum, what awaits us in 2026 and onward is what we will want it to be. Do our leaders sincerely want to introduce reforms that would purge the system of corruption? How much do the people want a clean and honest government and are they willing to participate in ensuring this will be realized? Rising prices, weak job opportunities, and corruption-driven inefficiencies are shaping today’s political landscape, and while the 2026 national budget is large and people-centered on paper, its real impact will depend on the implementation that hopefully, directly addresses everyday economic concerns of the Filipino people.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.