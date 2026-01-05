Vision impairment occurs when an eye condition affects the visual system and compromises sight. While many people assume that losing vision is simply part of growing old, the reality is far more hopeful. If detected early, most causes of vision impairment are preventable, treatable, or manageable. Yet across the world, and in the Philippines, millions still lose their sight unnecessarily.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), everyone will experience at least one eye condition in their lifetime that requires appropriate care. Globally, the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness include uncorrected refractive errors, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), conditions for which effective interventions already exist.

In the Philippines, the scale of the challenge is clear. The Philippine Eye Disease Study conducted by the Philippine Eye Research Institute found that cataract remains the leading cause of vision impairment, affecting around 1.1 million Filipinos, with roughly 330,000 requiring cataract surgery. Nearly 400,000 Filipinos have uncorrected refractive errors, more than 280,000 live with glaucoma, and close to 210,000 suffer from maculopathy and diabetic retinopathy. These findings underscore the critical role of regular eye examinations in detecting disease early and preventing avoidable blindness.

The burden is particularly heavy in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which accounts for nearly two-thirds of all moderate-to-severe vision impairment cases worldwide. With ageing populations and rising diabetes prevalence, two major risk factors for vision loss, the urgency to address preventable vision impairment in the region has never been greater.

Beyond the human cost, vision impairment carries a profound economic toll. The Lancet Global Health Commission on Global Eye Health estimates global productivity losses at $411 billion annually, reflecting the high price of delayed diagnosis and inadequate treatment. Vision loss limits an individual’s ability to work, care for family, and live independently, which are costs that ripple through households, health systems, and national economies.

A 2024 Asia Pacific Vision Health Survey highlights why progress has been uneven. Commissioned by Roche, the survey involved 4,354 adults aged 40 and above across eight APAC markets, including the Philippines. While awareness of vision health is high, preventive action remains strikingly low.

Survey respondents expressed deep anxiety about losing their vision not just because of blindness itself, but because of its broader consequences. Many feared losing the ability to perform daily tasks, travel independently, or remain employed. Caregivers, meanwhile, reported emotional distress, financial strain, and exhaustion, underscoring how vision impairment affects entire families, not just patients.

Yet this concern does not translate into action. Although 91% of respondents said they worry about vision impairment, only 28% undergo annual or more frequent eye examinations. One in three waits until symptoms appear before seeking care, while 12% have never consulted an eye care professional. This prevention paradox relating to high concern but low screening, represents a missed opportunity to protect vision before irreversible damage occurs.

The gap is particularly troubling among people with diabetes. Two-thirds of respondents with diabetes reported experiencing visual symptoms such as blurred vision or floaters, yet one-third still do not receive annual eye exams. Cost concerns, time constraints, and limited awareness of the importance of screening were cited as the main barriers despite the fact that early detection can dramatically slow or prevent vision loss.

Misconceptions further compound the problem. An overwhelming 94% of respondents believe that age-related vision impairment is inevitable. This belief discourages preventive care, even though many age-related eye conditions are treatable. Alarmingly, fewer than six in 10 adults aged 60 and above reported attending regular eye exams, despite being at highest risk.

Awareness of specific retinal diseases also remains low. Nearly six in 10 respondents were unfamiliar with retinal vein occlusion, while large proportions were unaware of diabetic macular edema and AMD, conditions that often progress silently until vision is permanently affected.

Professor Andrew Chang, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Vitreo-retina Society, noted that the survey findings point to both an urgent need and a clear opportunity. He emphasized the importance of raising public awareness, integrating vision care into existing frameworks such as diabetes and geriatric care, and leveraging technology to create more accessible pathways to diagnosis and treatment.

These insights point to a broader conclusion: improving vision health requires moving beyond awareness campaigns toward systemic, preventive approaches. Vision screening must be embedded into routine healthcare, particularly for older adults and people living with diabetes. Health systems must prioritize early detection, reduce access barriers, and recognize vision care as a cornerstone of healthy ageing and productivity.

The research-based pharmaceutical industry stands ready to collaborate with the government, clinicians, and patient groups to advance sustainable strategies. Through innovation, partnerships, and alignment with public health goals, we can help ensure that effective eye care is accessible to all.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, a member of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, supports global efforts to prevent avoidable blindness through research, innovation, and multi-stakeholder collaboration. With the right policies and partnerships, preventable vision loss need not be an inevitable consequence of ageing but a public health challenge we can overcome.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.