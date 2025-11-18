Rebuilding from the roots — this advocacy is to implant the culture of honesty and integrity in the hearts and minds of the populace to eradicate the embedded culture of corruption in our beloved country.

Our beloved country is facing one of the most challenging crises in its history — a crisis born of widespread, government-driven corruption. This tragedy is felt most deeply by the marginalized and disadvantaged populations, whose hopes are stolen every time public resources meant for their welfare are diverted for personal gain. Corruption denies them quality of education, decent healthcare, an honest livelihood, and the dignity that comes from fair opportunity. This is all the more painful when we remember that the Philippines stands as the largest Christian nation in Asia and the 5th largest in the world — a nation whose values should be rooted in honesty, service, and love for neighbor, especially the marginalized and underserved.

Today, the pervasive social norm is that “corruption has become a rule rather than an exception.” A belief that many people embrace based on a belief that “if everybody is doing it, I might as well do it too.” Thus, corruption is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of the populace, from the bottom of the pyramid to the top.

The core advocacy is to commence implantation of honesty and integrity in the world of the academe, starting from kindergarten, through to high school, college, and post-graduate levels. Today, these measures of enhancing the culture of honesty and integrity hardly exist in the world of the academe.

In every level, from kindergarten to post-graduate, the framework of honesty and integrity must be tailored fit according to the age and degree of knowledge and perceptions.

If corruption can be learned, so can integrity. And if dishonesty can spread through a nation, so can honesty, accountability, and moral courage — beginning with us, and the way we lead our institutions in government, business, education, and the church.

THE HOPE WE CAN BUILD

Over the long term, the students graduate and enter into the professional fields working in either the private or public sectors with hearts and minds encased in the culture of honesty and integrity.

Upon their assumption as parents, in turn, they cascade the same culture upon their beloved descendants, their children and grandchildren.

Upon entering organizations as employees and eventually becoming leaders in both private and public organizations, they all adhere to the golden principles of honesty and integrity.

This is the essence of sustainable nation-building: when honesty and integrity cease to be exceptions and become the rule. By embedding these virtues in education and family life, we can gradually dismantle the culture of corruption and give rise to a new generation of Filipinos whose integrity is their legacy and whose honesty is their strength.

What is a priority is for the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education to integrate values formation programs that teach honesty and integrity at every level of the academe, from kindergarten to post-graduate.

If we are to heal our nation, we must begin by transforming ourselves and the way we lead. Change will not come from new slogans or policies alone — it must begin with a renewed conscience, a reawakening of integrity in every Filipino heart.

And where better to begin this transformation than in our schools? Education shapes not only minds but also moral character. From the earliest years to higher education, schools must become living laboratories of honesty, integrity, and accountability — where these values are not just taught in words but demonstrated in action. When learners grow in an environment that rewards truth, fairness, and responsibility, they carry these values into their future professions, communities, and families.

By nurturing integrity through education, we lay the foundation for a generation that will no longer tolerate corruption — a generation that will lead our nation toward justice, trust, and genuine progress. This formation begins at home, where parents model honesty and responsibility; it is strengthened in our schools, where teachers cultivate moral discernment and ethical behavior; and it matures in the workplace, where these same values guide our young professionals in leadership and service. When families, schools, and institutions work together to uphold honesty, integrity, and accountability, these virtues become a living legacy — passed from one generation to the next, shaping a nation built on trust and moral strength.

HOW TO START THE MOVEMENT

• Integrate Values Education — Schools and universities should embed ethics, civic responsibility, and integrity in the curriculum; engage students in discussions on accountability, honesty, and social responsibility; and encourage critical thinking about ethical dilemmas, real-life case studies, and decision-making.

• Strengthen Family Foundations — Values are first learned at home. Parents and guardians should consistently model honesty, fairness, and responsibility.

• Lead by Example — School leaders must themselves exemplify honesty, transparency, and accountability. Teachers are more likely to adopt positive values when they see them consistently demonstrated by school administrators and senior staff.

• Empower Teachers as Role Models — Teachers should be encouraged to incorporate honesty and integrity into their teaching practices — in interactions with students, student assessment, classroom management.

• Recognize and Celebrate Integrity and Honesty — Systems where ethical behavior is recognized and reinforced should be established; teachers who demonstrate ethical leadership, fairness, and honesty in their work must be publicly acknowledged; awards or recognition programs that highlight exemplary role models for students and colleagues should be created.

• Build a Supportive Network — Peer groups, mentorship programs, or “integrity circles,” where members support each other in ethical behavior, must be established.

Let us begin today by teaching our children, guiding our students, and living with integrity in every choice we make. When honesty takes root in the heart of every Filipino, we will witness a nation reborn — honorable, just, and truly free — a nation where corruption finds no home, where trust is restored, and where every citizen, from the smallest village to the highest office, can stand with pride and dignity.

This is our calling. This is our legacy. Let us lead, let us teach, let us live the change we wish to see. The time is now. The responsibility is ours. And the future is within our hands.

When honesty takes root in the heart of every Filipino, we will see a nation reborn — honorable, just and truly free from any form of corruption.

Dr. Reynaldo “Regie” T. Casas is chair of the Management Association of the Philippines’ Environment Committee. He is a board member of the Southeast Asia Interdisciplinary Development Institute (SAIDI), Graduate School of Organization Development.

map@map.org.ph

rtcasas0211@gmail.com

www.map.org