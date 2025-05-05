Immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions in history. Backed by extensive global and local data, the impact of vaccines on healthcare systems and populations is clear and compelling. In the Philippines, every P100 invested in vaccination programs can yield as much as P5,400 in healthcare savings — a powerful return that benefits Filipino families, healthcare institutions, and the broader economy.

Recognizing this, the biopharmaceutical industry — composed of leading vaccine manufacturers — has launched a new campaign called “IBA ang BAKUNADO.” The initiative underscores the value of timely and lifelong immunization and aims to protect Filipinos at every stage of life.

In partnership with the government, the medical community, and patient organizations, the campaign seeks to close immunization gaps, expand access to existing and new vaccines, and raise awareness about broader protection for all age groups. Launched during World Immunization Week, the campaign aligns with the Department of Health’s (DoH) 2025 theme: “Magpabakuna: Bakuna para sa lahat, kayang-kaya!” (Get Vaccinated: Vaccines for all, is easily doable!)

Routine immunization remains one of the most effective tools in preventing over 30 infectious diseases, including measles, polio, pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal disease, hepatitis, cervical cancer, and emerging respiratory illnesses. The campaign also reinforces the message that being vaccinated goes beyond individual protection — it contributes to collective immunity and community resilience.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) President Dr. Diana Edralin emphasized the need for life-course immunization and healthcare modernization. “Investing in immunization across the lifespan, adopting new vaccines, and future-proofing our systems are essential to safeguarding public health,” she said.

Member companies of PHAP — including Abbott, GSK, MSD, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, and Zuellig Pharma — are working to ensure timely vaccine access by supporting scientific innovation, bolstering partnerships, and strengthening supply chains.

In addition to traditional vaccines, the industry is advocating for the introduction of new, internationally approved vaccines against diseases such as dengue, shingles, invasive meningococcal disease (MenB), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These can provide crucial protection to vulnerable populations, particularly children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

Modernizing the country’s immunization infrastructure is also essential. This includes leveraging digital tools for real-time vaccine tracking, identifying and addressing coverage gaps, and ensuring equitable distribution. Prioritizing access for high-risk groups — pregnant women, seniors, persons with comorbidities, and frontline workers — can significantly enhance the effectiveness of immunization programs.

The lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic remain fresh. As PHAP Vaccines Task Force Chairperson Loreann Villanueva noted, “Vaccines not only save lives — they protect communities and strengthen economies. The pandemic showed us the power of collaboration. We’ve seen what’s possible when sectors unite, and we must build on that momentum.”

PHAP’s history of collaboration with the DoH and key partners like the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), and the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) underscores the importance of multi-sectoral engagement. These organizations remain steadfast in their mission to promote vaccine confidence and improve health outcomes.

Dr. Maria Rosario Capeding, president of PFV, emphasized the role of accurate information in empowering families. “Our goal is to ease the burden on public health systems and enhance the quality of life for Filipinos — one vaccine at a time,” she said.

PMA President Dr. Hector Santos affirmed the medical community’s commitment: “Vaccination is a fundamental right. As physicians, we are dedicated to ensuring no Filipino is left behind in the fight against preventable diseases.”

PAPO President Karen Alparce-Villanueva echoed these sentiments, advocating for universal access to healthcare, particularly preventive services. “By improving health literacy and building confidence in vaccines, we empower patients to lead healthier lives,” she said.

Through sustained collaboration, science-based policies, and a whole-of-society approach, expanding access to immunization across all life stages is not only possible — it is imperative for a healthier, more resilient Philippines.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.