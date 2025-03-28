Sustainability has gone from a voluntary corporate exercise to a core determinant of long-term success, resilience, and competitive edge. It is imperative that corporate boards take the top role in foregrounding the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities of business in the board’s strategic agenda. Sustainability programs, initiatives, policies, and committees must be adopted. Just as important is ensuring that those on the board bring sustainability expertise to the table. Embedding sustainability into the governance framework can reshape business models and deliver sustainable stakeholder value.

Sustainability programs offer a holistic framework for business strategy that addresses environmental and social issues in a comprehensive, long-term manner. This includes programs such as reducing carbon footprints, having resource efficiency, increasing inclusive growth, and ethical business practices. Sustainability programs that are governed by the corporate board create accountability and alignment with the business strategy; they further embed ESG priorities into risk management and business development when directed by corporate boards.

Active board champions of sustainability indicate a commitment to responsible growth, attracting investors, customers, and employees whose loyalty is grounded in ESG performance. Sustainability initiatives reduce risks such as regulatory fines and supply chain disruptions and create financial opportunities such as green finance and brand loyalty.

Given the importance of sustainability in corporate boards, and how deeply they can drive everything from clean supply chains to board composition, corporate boards must establish do-able initiatives and policies to drive the ESG goals into action. These might include investments in renewable energy, waste reduction strategies, and policies promoting diversity and inclusion.

Sustainability in architecture and infrastructure projects might require in-depth environmental impact assessments and green construction. Embedding ESG practices into the work of organizations can include a focus on responsible resource management, investment in renewable energy, or sustainability-driven lending approaches. When better decision-making prevents risks and the focus on long-term value improves overall stakeholder value, everyone wins.

DEDICATED SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEES

Creating sustainability committees in corporate boards provides consistent oversight of ESG priorities. These committees establish sustainability targets, monitor progress and link business operations with environmental and social commitments.

For example, sustainability committees can concentrate on reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions for energy intensive industries. Organizations seeking to embed sustainability into their governance may create dedicated committees to oversee energy usage, e-waste, and digital inclusion. Institutionalized efforts like this help maintain sustainability as a key part of corporate strategy and risk-rooted approaches.

For sustainability programs to be effectively adopted and implemented, corporate boards need to include board members with expertise in ESG disciplines. For one, sustainability experts can provide insights into emerging trends, regulatory changes, and technological advancements that may impact long-term business strategy. Boards with ESG specialists are better equipped to identify and mitigate environmental and social risks. Ultimately, the presence of sustainability experts in corporate boards is a powerful signal to investors, employees, and consumers who are increasingly demanding that companies demonstrate their commitments to sustainability.

Evidently, companies that are proactive in augmenting sustainability expertise at the board level ensure ESG factors are embedded in corporate governance. This transition methodically enhances corporate reputation and business risk management infrastructure.

Unfortunately, despite these clear advantages, many corporate boards remain reluctant to give sustainability the importance it deserves at the corporate board level.

One reason for this is corporate boards’ short-term focus on profit. An over-emphasis on quarterly earnings can impact long-term sustainability investments, which can hurt resilience and competitiveness.

Another reason is the limited ESG expertise among board members; thus, corporate boards without sustainability expertise may fail to see the strategic value of ESG integration.

Truthfully, there is a felt resistance to change. We often hear how established corporate cultures are resistant to sustainability initiatives, fearing disruptions to operations or, worse, increased costs. Moreover, sustainability seems to be perceived as “complex” with some board members arguing that integrating ESG may require navigating complex trade-offs, regulatory landscapes, and shifting stakeholder expectations.

To promote meaningful ESG transformation in corporate boards, sustainability needs to become an integral part of governance and therefore a structured roadmap needs to be adopted.

Key components include:

• A well-defined sustainability policy – Measurable goals of reducing environmental impact, social responsibility, and ethical governance.

• Sustainability Committees – Dedicated board level committees to review ESG initiatives and ensure continuous improvement.

• Incorporation into Enterprise Risk Management – Integrating sustainability risks into risk assessment frameworks to counter ESG-related vulnerabilities.

• Enhanced Board Representation — Adding sustainability experts to the board to provide strategic guidance on ESG matters.

• Executive Compensation Tied to Sustainability Goals — Linking compensation structures with performance metrics to sustainability targets fosters long-term corporate commitment.

• Active Stakeholder Engagement — Regular discussions with investors, employees, and communities to make sure corporate strategy aligns with ESG pressures.

Indeed, sustainability is no longer just a backup option, it is a defining factor for corporate resilience, investor confidence, and competitive edge. Yet corporate boards need to move beyond such rhetoric and commit to making sustainability an integrated part of their businesses, with structured programs, initiatives, policies, and representation on boards.

Sustainability-focused organizations will be better equipped to navigate shifting community issues and expectations of consumers and shareholders.

Moving forward, the future of corporate governance requires a shift in the paradigm — making sustainability the fulcrum upon which decisions, risk management, and profitability pivot. Boards must demonstrate that they are making sustainability a pillar of the strategic framework going forward, so that no stakeholder is left behind and the organization has a future that is resilient, equitable, and prosperous.

Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, is the CEO of PAGEONE Group (www.pageonegroup.ph) and founder of Advocacy Partners Asia (www.advocacy.ph).

ron.jabal@pageone.ph

rfjabal@gmail.com