EVERY TIME there is an election, like the one coming up soon, the pundits bemoan the lack of relevant qualifications among the top contenders in the polls. They cite the illustrious line-up of experienced and academically qualified icons of the past. (The same names always come up.) Sure, there were actors in the mix even then, but they were a minority. And they were concentrated on the broadcast industry and media.

Is charm currently all it takes to get into the winning column in an electoral contest?

Charm deals with popularity which gives a big boost in surveys as the smoothie has probably enjoyed the spotlight in entertainment or media. The charmer projects compassion for the masses in his predictable denunciation of corruption and the need for helping the poor.

When asked a specific question like what an actor plans to do if elected in the upper house, he admits his ignorance. (I’ll know what when I get there.) He turns the question around to the one from the press impertinent enough to bring up this matter — what would you do? (I want to know your priorities.) He needs a script at this point.

The charmer glories in his high position in the survey, owing to his pleasing personality. The attitude is reminiscent of the song, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story — “it’s alarming how charming I feel.”

The brazenness of ambition in the charmer is packaged as a self-sacrificing willingness to give up malling and summer outings to serve the country even at a young age. He may even point to the dynasty he belongs to — our family has served the community for generations.

Those who question the charmer’s chutzpah to parlay a short stint in the public spotlight are dismissed as part of the elitist jeering squad that must be rejected — we need to embrace change.

Is a proclaimed modesty considered charming? (I know I’m not qualified. I just want to serve.) The incumbent charmer with the highest absentee rate while in office may parlay that inadequacy with a shrug — I’m out there with the people surveying what they want. (There are OFWs in Paris too, you know.) She may have a lot of unfinished projects and unliquidated advances, but she refuses to answer any questions on those. (Let’s change the topic.)

The emotions that the charmer targets involve the following: 1.) Here is a fresh and untainted personality in this dirty game of traditional politics; 2.) This novice appeals to the masses with his clean slate of achievements; and, 3.) Let’s throw out the old fogies by voting for inexperienced celebrities.

Charm is visceral. It seduces the emotion and shuns too much analysis. (Is there really a need for a debate?) It is difficult to be too critical of somebody who seems so reasonable and appealing. He is not picking a fight. He avoids issues and questions on which side of the political feud he is on. (I can only side with the people.)

What role does charisma play in the political contest?

Is it possible to be competent and qualified and still be charming? Does it have to be one or the other? This is the challenge for those who feel that their qualifications alone speak for themselves. They need to get off their high horse and try to relate to the voters. The default position for the qualified candidates seems to be a disappointment with the voters for their gullibility and lack of education.

Instead of bewailing the demand side of the voting equation, the candidate should try to understand the voters and their indifference if not outright animosity for elitist pretensions.

As any marketing practitioner understands, it’s not the customer who needs to justify her choice of which products to buy. It’s the seller of the product that needs to adjust and appeal to the consumer. Yes, the product on the shelf needs effective branding to charm the buyer to put it in her shopping cart, even impulsively.

It is a failure of marketing when a company explains poor sales by blaming the consumer for having poor judgment in making decisions. Certainly, it’s not all about charisma. But even a good product needs to project some charm to the buyer… even with a celebrity endorser on the stage.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com