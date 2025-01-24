On a distant continent that spans the Pacific on the west and the Atlantic on the east, one can compare the constantly changing moods of the sea and sky.

Marvelous colors of the oceans inspire new visions and seascapes.

The autumn weather is capricious.

A late Indian summer’s day shows the northern Pacific as it shimmers silver-blue with white caps that race to the craggy cliffs of the coastline. The haze veils the distant island. Seagulls swoop and circle like flying acrobats. Sailboats and yachts skim as wave runners crisscross the wakes on the smooth surface of the water.

From the terrace of a cliff, one sees a splendid panorama of floating cumulus clouds on the cobalt sky.

One inhales the intoxicating sea air mingled with the fragrance of delicate roses and pine trees. The palm fronds sway and the chili bushes rustle in the breeze. On such a clear day, one can see beyond forever.

In the late afternoon, the hot yellow sun begins its descent against a canvas backdrop with splashes of orange, magenta, copper, and streaks of violet. A stunning river of gold ripples as the glowing orb dips into the sea. On some evenings, the stunning sun turns red as if a magic wand has transformed it into a ball of fire.

The luminous crescent moon rises gently to reign as queen of the velvet indigo sky.

Stars blink and twinkle into cosmic constellations.

The temperature drops 20 degrees, and the wind turns chilly.

The last vestige of summer is gone.

On the other coast, thousands of miles away, the southern Atlantic is a turbulent dark green and ultramarine with angry heaving waves.

The menacing mega storm bypassed the southern cities, but the fringe winds bring heavy rains with strong gusts.

The slate gray sky has charcoal clouds that unleash a torrential waterfall on the ocean. On the deserted beach, brave stragglers attempt to take photographs of the hurricane. Despite double red flag warnings, a few foolhardy surfers race precariously on surfboards atop 15-foot waves.

Trees tilt and are uprooted. Branches snap. Twigs and leaves fly haphazardly like lost arrows. The rain pours and collects in pools and puddles. It is wise to seek shelter and keep warm on such a wet and windy afternoon.

The next day, the sunshine brightens the beach. It acquires a different personality.

Seagulls and terns timidly emerge from their nests among the eaves, roof tops, and treetops. They circle tentatively low over the sea to catch their fish. Then they tiptoe on the sand, leaving prints and pointed patterns.

The once pewter sky is now a light cerulean blue with powder puff clouds floating above. The breeze smells like citrus eau de cologne.

A big wave suddenly rushes to shore. It topples and drenches a kneeling beachcomber. The dashing lifeguard rushes to rescue the damsel in distress. People stroll briskly along the shoreline. Gone are the debris and pools of yesterday’s storm. The beach has been swept clean by efficient service staff. The sand is almost spotless.

The gleaming Atlantic has translucent stripes of light emerald, jade, turquoise and sapphire. Jewel colors in the dazzling sunlight. Little kids build sandcastles, fly kites, as dogs chase rubber balls. The clear water is still so cold. Swimmers choose to stretch on colorful pareos to sunbathe.

On a lazy weekend, “Life is a beach” in this semi-tropical paradise. The only phenomenon missing is a rainbow after the storm.

The afternoon sky is turning dark blue with tinges of pale peach, brush strokes of copper, pink purple, and silver gray. The fading sun is veiled in the gauze of clouds as it sets gently on the horizon. This sunset is a muted wash of colors. It is a stark prelude to a magnificent moonrise.

At twilight, the full moon is a luminous white sphere that illuminates the sky. It has an eerie halo of light lavender clouds that radiate for miles around. A solitary star appears as a counterpoint — far from the circle. Close to midnight, one can discern the texture and terrain of the moon. Its craters and valleys resemble an abstract woven tapestry.

Moon bathing is energizing and nourishing for dreamers. It is like having a shower of stardust that makes one float to another dimension.

On another night, an orange harvest moon rises over the rooftops to claim the sky. Elongated shadows appear like phantoms in the dark corners of the park.

People gaze at the sky for celestial signs and falling stars.

The radiant, vibrant climate of the south has a positive effect on people. Where the sun shines, people are not prone to the Winter syndrome SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).

Nature displays her best colors and moods every season. And the symphony of the sea beckons.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

