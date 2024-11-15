Satisfaction is abstract. Buying something new only produces a fleeting “high.” The sensation, everything has a price tag. People are conditioned from childhood to want things and to buy them. Children are often brainwashed by TV and social media. Peer pressure. The subliminal message is that contentment is available — for a price. Buy the affluent lifestyle. A new car, condo, club share, fashion, jewelry, a yacht or helicopter, gadgets, property. The novelty wears off quickly. The individual will crave something new — repeatedly.

In a consumer society, keeping up is a never-ending quest. The invitations to the elite events come with hefty and calibrated donations.

Buying the affluent lifestyle = Happiness. Being included in the group, being part of the brat pack.

Psychological research data gathered from 13 countries (including the USA, Germany, Russia, and India) revealed:

1. People who think that affluence is a priority tend to experience anxiety, depression, and a low level of well-being.

2. The fear of losing material possessions aggravates anxiety.

3. People who crave fame and beauty do not fare well psychologically.

4. Self-aware individuals who try to develop close and meaningful relationships and who serve the community are better adjusted and happier.

A comprehensive survey conducted by professors in Rochester and Illinois on the subject has been published in journals. They paint a bleak portrait of people who value extrinsic goals such as wealth, fame, and beauty. Such people feel more depressed than others. They have a pattern of behavioral problems and physical discomfort, low levels of vitality and self-actualization.

The research data also covered the dark side of “the American Dream.” People who are encouraged to “strike it rich” see satisfaction in material goods. Ironically, the search for wealth is disappointing because satisfaction is short-lived.

“A preoccupation with money bodes ill regardless of how much money one has,” Dr. Richard Ryan of University of Rochester clarified.

Living a life wherein affluence is the focus results in psychological problems.

In a big country such the United States, a survey was done among 300 young adults. The results showed lower levels of mental health, self-esteem, and well-being occurred among the following:

1. People who wanted to make a lot of money.

2. People who thought that they were likely to success at it.

3. People who attained the appearance of financial success and popularity.

4. The college students who aspired for affluence had more transient relationships, watched more television and used social media. They were more likely to smoke, drink, and use drugs.

The results raise some questions about “a culture that thrives on material gain… It challenges homespun advice to follow one’s dream, whatever it may be. The data suggest strongly that not all goals or dreams are created equal.”

What is psychologically beneficial to an individual is “the pursuit of goals that reflect genuine human needs.”

Among these is the desire to feel connected to others and to help others.

“Spending one’s life trying to impress others or to accumulate trendy clothes, fancy gizmos and the money to keep buying them” is not beneficial to the individual.

Material things are considered a form of compensation for something more meaningful.

The researchers revealed that young adults who considered financial success very important were “disproportionately likely to have mothers who were not nurturing.” Or it may be the culture of the country.

Cold and controlling parents produced children who were insecure. These individuals focus on attaining security and a sense of worth from external sources.

The findings coincide with anecdotes of very wealthy men who grew up in troubled homes. The interpretation is that these successful men did not evolve well psychologically. They just became rich.

Unhappy people tend to seek extrinsic goals such as fame and money.

Dr. Tim Kassler speculated that the act of chasing these goals reduces one’s sense of self-worth.

“It makes you ignore the goals that could lead you to have more satisfying experiences.”

Whenever you feel low, despite affluence and materials things, pause for reflection. Weigh your goals and priorities. The blue mood could be symptomatic of an essential element that is missing in your life.

Happiness is not a commodity that can be purchased. It is a spiritual state of being. The quality of contentment is achievable when one learns to avoid comparisons and become thankful and appreciative.

