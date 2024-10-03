EVALUATING the actions or decisions of others can be either supportive or critical. Is there a way of providing even negative comments without being considered a meddler? Not all comments are fan mail, after all.

Can negative feedback be considered constructive criticism? Can customer complaints be helpful in customer service and inventory planning — Why do you always run out of Medjool dates?

Restaurants routinely leave a score sheet for customers to fill up. Ratings on food quality, speed of service, courtesy, and ambience are tracked. The reliability of the feedback is ensured by submitting replies digitally. Still, the comments seem slanted to dissatisfied customers — the food was delivered only after 45 minutes of waiting.

It is standard for basketball teams to review video tapes of losing games, maybe even filing away the text messages of the boss on the weak defense. (Were you writing a haiku while guarding the three-point shooter?) Post-mortems on defeats can be instructive, if it’s not for all the games. What is the point of a post-game review if no improvement on performance comes from it? A losing team on the skids can only hope to be more competitive in the next season, with a different set of players.

Letters to the editor are another form of feedback. They point out errors of fact or arguing a point with an opinion writer or reporter who promote fake news, even if this is unintentional. Still, there are perennial letter writers who see themselves as undiscovered columnists, sometimes not even bothering to contest anything that came out but simply spouting off irrelevant opinions. Posts on social media are quicker in providing criticism.

Political figures look out for their approval ratings as a form of feedback. Rising disapproval rates are confirmed by the staff — yes ma’am you must answer questions on your budget to show you are neither ignorant or simply arrogant. And try to get rid of the haughty scowl and the walkout.

A performance rating session for the corporate executive can be as stressful as a visit to the dentist. The fists clench tightly on the arms of the chair as someone in authority probes one’s performance history. In the case of this corporate dentist, no saliva suction is provided. Neither is there an opportunity to spit out blood into the basin where the swirling water takes it out of sight. Anxiety attacks can be expected.

Still, being given painful feedback by a critic on one’s failures and shortcomings is seen as an opportunity to improve. The problem lies in the diagnosis. Often, the examiner and examinee disagree. The session can only be fair if there is a symmetry of opinions. The ratee must be given a chance to give a rating of his boss — “Your instructions are often vague. You seem to enjoy intramural squabbles.” This type of rating is known as the 360-degree method. It solicits the opinion of the boss as well as the subordinates and peers in a full circle.

How about parenting? Does criticism have to be balanced with encouragement and support? (Hey, you didn’t get to the toilet in time, Kid.) Growing children need to acquire the right values through feedback and modeling by example.

Mentoring is a new form of providing constructive criticism on an individual basis. The mentor is not necessarily the boss of the mentee, so his guidance is more impartial. The evaluation does not affect performance rating which determines promotions, salary adjustments, and early retirements.

Are there individuals who just like to criticize?

There is the natural critic (or judge) that takes on everyone. Even in social circles and Viber groups, there is a “scold” that just lashes out with fully formed opinions, usually critical. (You’re wearing pants with wide cuffs that are no longer in style.) Opinionated individuals are not pleasant to be with as they have a view on any topic that comes up. And they back this up with dubious statistics and moral certainty.

Constructive criticism offers a prescription and a way of improving a situation. Sometimes, there is no remedy in sight and the object of the criticism simply shrugs off the advice and walks out the door.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com