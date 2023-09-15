I’m thrilled to share the excitement surrounding the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), scheduled to unfold from Sept. 19 to 21 at the prestigious Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Manila. PBW, now in its second year, has rapidly evolved into the premier blockchain conference in the Philippines, attracting not only a diverse array of participants from across the globe but also carving a reputation as the hub for industry knowledge exchange, exploration of Web3 infrastructure, cryptocurrency insights, and more.

Reflecting on the resounding success of our inaugural event in 2022, which drew over 500 eager participants, it’s evident that there’s an insatiable appetite for blockchain education and collaboration. We surpassed our own expectations, underscoring the undeniable thirst for blockchain insights and innovations.

As PBW’s convenor, I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s event. We’re setting our sights even higher, aiming to showcase a broader spectrum of blockchain applications and inspire more Filipinos to actively engage in shaping the future of blockchain technology in our nation.

This week-long assembly of industry leaders will host over 150 experts, both local and global, who will share their invaluable insights. The agenda is diverse, spanning decentralized finance, enterprise blockchain adoption, the world of NFTs, artificial intelligence, content creation, metaverse development, crypto regulations, and other vital topics. The event promises not only discussions but immersive hands-on experiences that will envelop attendees in the world of blockchain.

While PBW offers a rich tapestry of blockchain-related events, one of the highlights is the inaugural Michael Cinco Metaverse Fashion Gala. Renowned designer Michael Cinco will unveil his cutting-edge digital couture creations in this spectacular showcase. An auction of some of his most iconic pieces will also take place, with a portion of the proceeds designated for noble causes — the World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, the Global Spectrum Initiative’s efforts to empower autistic individuals, and the Global Reskilling Movement, a global initiative enhancing educational opportunities for our youth.

PBW 2023 has more in store. The Venture Capital Pitch Competition provides Filipino startups with a platform to pitch for funding, potentially securing a spot on CNN Philippines’ popular show The Final Pitch. We’re also excited about The Nexus Fan Fair, presented by Tier One Entertainment, uniting fans, gamers, streamers, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts. Expect e-sports matches, artists, electrifying performances, and don’t miss the concert featuring the world’s first decentralized K-pop idol group, TripleS, alongside P-pop sensation, G22.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, who’ve enabled us to turn this vision into a reality. Our Platinum Sponsors, Smart Communications and Philippine Airlines; Gold Sponsors, Metafarms and Tier One Entertainment; and Bronze Sponsors, Gala Games, Assemble Stream, Inc., Xctuality Pte Ltd., DV Code, BayaniChain, and Maya Philippines. Special thanks to our Official Legal Partner, Gorriceta Africa Cauton and Saavedra, and Platinum Media Partners DOOH and Rakuten Viber, as well as Gold Media Partners CNN Philippines, Forkast News, the Philstar Media Group, and YourPRStrategist. We also have on board our Silver Media Partners, Jinse Finance and KTRO Media.

For the second year, we proudly declare PBW as carbon neutral through the Carbonmark platform of our Environmental Partner, KlimaDAO.

PBW 2023 is poised to bridge diverse sectors, spotlight real-world blockchain applications, and unlock the potential of blockchain to uplift economies and societies. It’s an opportunity for attendees to forge meaningful connections and explore the future of Web3 and its transformative impact on various industries.

The theme “Breakout” encapsulates our commitment to push boundaries and inspire participants to step out of their comfort zones. We firmly believe that the potential of blockchain knows no bounds, and it’s high time we venture into uncharted territory.

To secure a spot at Philippine Blockchain Week 2023, please register at (https://www.pbw.ph/). Join us as we embark on a journey that promises to reshape the future of blockchain in the Philippines and beyond. See you at PBW 2023!

Dr. Donald Lim is the founding president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.