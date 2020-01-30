ONE: Fire & Fury unleashed

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

ONE Championship’s first live event in the Philippines for 2020 happens today with “ONE: Fire & Fury” at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Part of a packed schedule for Asia’s largest sports media property this year, Fire & Fury is bannered by the ONE world strawweight title clash between reigning champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines and challenger and former champ Alex “Little Rock” Silva.

Finished 2019 strong, Mr. Pacio (16-3) looks to continue his ascent in the new year, beginning with his fight with Mr. Silva (9-4), who is angling to get back to the top of the division.

Mr. Pacio lost his title at the start of 2019 to Japanese Yosuke Saruta, but regained it three months later. He then finished the year with a successful defense against compatriot Rene Catalan in November.

The 24-year-old Team Lakay member seeks to follow up on his two previous fights to fortify his standing in the strawweight class of ONE Championship.









“Last year was a great year for me. Despite losing my title, I was able to gain it back and also put in some great wins against tough opponents. I feel very comfortable fighting here at home in the Philippines,” said Mr. Pacio in the lead-up, underscoring as well the support he is getting from the hometown fans.

“It’s a huge privilege to face such a great competitor in Alex Silva. He’s a former world champion and has excellent Brazilian jiu-jitsu, so this will be a huge challenge for me. I’m ready to face it,” he furthered.

For challenger Silva, 37, while he welcomes fighting in Manila anew and respects the Filipino fans, he made his intentions clear that he is out to get back the title he once held.

“First of all, I would like to say I really appreciate the support and respect the fans have given me here in the Philippines, even if I am going to face your hometown hero, Joshua Pacio. One thing you can expect from me is that I will put my whole heart into this match and give a good performance for all the Filipinos,” said Mr. Silva, who has won back-to-back matches after losing three straight previously.

“It has been a long two-year journey for me to get back into title contention, and I’m happy to be given another shot. For me, the harder the path the better because it helps me improve as a fighter. Joshua is a young and well-rounded athlete, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I believe this is my time now,” the Brazilian added.

Serving as co-main event is the lightweight battle between former champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Dutch Pieter “The Archangel” Buist.

It is a fight that Filipino fighter Folayang (22-8) is determined to get as he intends to use it as a springboard to become a champion again for the third time.

“This is an important match and I want to give a good performance. My motivation is to be champion once again. The division is deeper now but it will be a wonderful narrative and huge accomplishment if I become champion again,” said Mr. Folayang, 35, who is coming off a technical decision win in his last fight in November.

Out to frustrate Mr. Folayang is replacement opponent Buist (14-4), who has not lost in his first two fights in ONE.

Mr. Buist, 31, took the place of Ahmed “The Wolverine” Mujtaba of Pakistan.

The change in opponent posted problems to their training camp, Mr. Folayang admitted, but he nonetheless expressed readiness to take the challenge come fight day.

Other Filipinos fighting at Fire & Fury are Messrs. Pacio and Folayang’s Team Lakay stable mates Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang and Gina Iniong, and Jomary Torres.

Gates to the event open at 5:30 p.m. and it will broadcast live over S+A and iWant.


















