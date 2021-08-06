An alternative, off-site passport renewal center, operated by Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global, will open soon in Los Angeles. This is in order to address the increased demand for ePassport renewal applications, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

VFS Global is described as a private third-party outsourcing service provider. It will process the renewal of passports that “have non-complex, non-sensitive and non-discretionary elements.” VFS Global will be charging an additional fee for its services.

“The DFA reached the agreement with VFS Global in line with President Duterte’s directive for Philippine agencies to streamline procedures and to make ePassport renewal services faster and more convenient, especially for Overseas Filipinos,” Consul General Edgar B. Badajos was quoted as saying in the press release.

There are already VFS Global Philippine Passport Renewal Centers (PaRC) in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Opening the renewal center in Los Angeles was necessary because demand for the service has already surpassed the Consulate’s operating capacity “by a wide margin.”

“Passport renewal through the VFS Global PARC is not compulsory. It is up to the applicant to decide whether to apply through VFS Global or through the DFA-Global Online Appointment System (GOAS),” the Consul General said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan