Nine of 10 Filipinos trust Duterte — poll

NINE of 10 Filipinos have high trust in President Rodrigo R. Duterte and the government amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, according to a poll by consultancy firm EON Group and research firm Tangere.

Mr. Duterte got a 94.03% trust rating, according to the poll.

Overall trust was also high for Pasig Mayor Victor María Regis “Vico” N.Sotto — the only local government official mentioned in the report — with 96.61%.

House Speaker Alan Peter S. Cayetano got 66.19%, while Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III got 56.17%.

Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo had less than half of the respondents’ overall trust, with 40.09%.

Government agencies on the frontline of battling the COVID-19 pandemic also got high trust marks.

The Department of Health got 84.79%, the Department of Interior and Local Government received 82.19% and the Department of Social Welfare and Development got 74.89%, according to the poll.

“Cooperation and compliance with government mandates hinges on public trust, especially in a time of unprecedented crisis when collective anxiety and uncertainty are high,” according to the report.

The report said people’s trust in the government and its institutions especially during the COVID-19 crisis are influenced by the government’s action and engagement with the people.

The participants were 5,425 users of the Tangere app across the country who finished the poll.

