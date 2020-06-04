Nationwide round-up

Duterte may still revise Congress-approved anti-terrorism bill

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte will first review the Congress-approved bill that will expand the coverage of the current anti-terrorism law, his spokesperson said Thursday amid strong opposition from various sectors to some of the proposal’s provisions. Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said despite the President’s certification of the bill as urgent, it does not mean it will be immediately signed. “That is still subject to final review by the President to ensure it is compliant with our Constitution,” Mr. Roque said in a briefing. The bill was passed by the Senate in February and certified as urgent on June 1. The House of Representatives adopted the Senate version and gave final approval to the bill on June 3. It now requires just the President’s signature to become law. Among the controversial provisions of the bill are the expanded definition of terrorism, which may include political opposition, and giving authority to the military to intercept private communications of suspects under surveillance and detain them for 14 days without warrant. House Deputy Speaker Mujiv S. Hataman, one of those who opposed the bill that will amend the Human Security Act of 2007, said the measure does not have safeguards for wrongful arrests. “This law is not meant to combat terrorism. It is meant to give the state the power to tag whomever they please as a terrorist,” Mr. Hataman, who represents Basilan and a former governor of the restive Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said in his speech Wednesday at the House. — Gillian M. Cortez

Labor group slams gov’t for stranded OFWs

LABOR group Migrante International slammed the administration on Thursday after another group of over a hundred repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were left stranded outside the airport in Manila as they waited for flights to their hometowns. “This is in stark contrast with how seamlessly (President Rodrigo R.) Duterte and his IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) officials have flown to Davao City a few days ago,” Migrante International said in a statement. “Malacañang better stop fooling the public that OFWs are experiencing the same level of comfort and efficiency.” Thousands of overseas workers, both land-based and seafarers, have been displaced and forced to return to the Philippines due to the global crisis arising from the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Foreign Affairs has so far assisted the repatriation of more than 33,000 OFWs. Latest government data show there are about 2.2 million OFWs. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

Religious gatherings expanded to 50% of venue

RELIGIOUS gatherings, initially limited to a maximum of 10 people, can now have a bigger crowd based on the venue’s capacity. Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque announced Thursday that under the revised guidelines for areas under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) category, religious groups can now hold activities with up to 50% of the capacity of the venue. The same rule applies to work-related gatherings, entertainment activities, sporting events, concerts, and movie screenings. However, the MGCQ rule allowing everyone to leave their homes has been revoked. The revised guideline again requires home quarantine to those below 21 years old, senior citizens or those at least 60 years old, and those who have underlying illnesses. — Gillian M. Cortez

More Balik Probinsya beneficiaries off to hometowns next week

MORE beneficiaries of the Balik Probinsya program are returning to their hometowns next week, National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada, Jr. announced. Mr. Escalada said the next batch of returnees are from the provinces of Leyte and Camarines Sur. “We are confirming that our next batch of rollout will be on June 11 for Leyte… We will schedule it (Camarines Sur) on June 12, because we will also be experiencing congestion in our dispatch area. So there will be a minimum of five or six buses every day from June 11 and June 12,” he said. The first batch consisted of about 100 beneficiaries. Mr. Escalada also said they are preparing another schedule for returnees to Zamboanga Del Norte and Lanao Del Norte, both in Mindanao. He is currently coordinating with Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” F. Piñol, chair of the Mindanao Development Authority, which has already identified Balik Probinsya development sites in coordination with local governments. The Balik Probinsya program aims to decongest Metro Manila and other major urban areas by attracting local migrants and businesses to the countryside. — Gillian M. Cortez









