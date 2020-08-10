More brands release face mask versions

1 of 2

WITH THE coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic still a concern in the country, the value of face masks as protection against cannot be more underscored.

And joining the brands offering their own versions of the trusted face mask here are Under Armour and Nano Wave Mask.

The Under Armour (UA) Sportsmask will be available come September but pre-orders for it can already be placed.

The UA Sportsmask is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask, designed to optimize breathing and maximum comfort, a common concern particularly for those who want to continue with their active lifestyle despite the limitations of the current situation with COVID-19.

It can be used by people who want to train and exercise for health and wellness amid the pandemic, from serious athletes to casual fitness enthusiasts.

The sports mask has been available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore and is proving to be sought-after. The UA Sportsmask has a suggested retail price of P1,395.

For more information on the pre-order and release dates, follow @AthletesProPH, the official distributor of Under Armour in the Philippines, on Instagram and Facebook.

NANO WAVE MASK

Meanwhile, the Nano Wave Mask is now available in the country with no less than world champion athletes vouching for its functionality and effectiveness as protection.

The Nano Wave Mask is touted to successfully combine function and form, featuring “state-of-the-art materials, a five-layered filtration system and a valve system designed for easy breathing and talking.” It also comes in a variety of colors as well as a full junior range for children.

Filipino World Boxing Organization world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is one of those who have come away impressed with the innovative mask, particularly how it is a good complement for his training.

“The Nano Mask is the first mask I can use while I am training in the gym,” he said.

Mr. Casimero is in Las Vegas right now preparing for his next title defense.

One must note that while valved masks are more comfortable to wear and can keep the wearer safe, they do not protect those around them from the wearer. As “the purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control,” the CDC does not recommend using masks that have exhalation valves or vents. In the Philippines, some locations, like Healthy Options stores, do not allow customers wearing valved masks from entering as part of their safety protocols.

For more inquiries on the Nano Wave Mask, contact Scott Farrell at e-mail Scott@nanowavemask.com or number +63 929 775 6798. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









