Memorandum order out on regulation of sale of firecrackers

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other concerned agencies to “strictly implement” existing laws, rules and regulations on firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

Through Memorandum Order (MO) No. 31 on Oct. 29, Mr. Duterte orders the PNP, in coordination with other concerned agencies and the local governments, to conduct inspections to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are in compliance with the government’s safety guidelines.

The order also directs the PNP to “confiscate and destroy prohibited pyrotechnic devices and firecrackers like Picollo, which is “the top cause of firecracker-related injuries.”

The President’s MO 31 also noted that licenses and permits of those found in violation of existing laws, rules and regulations will be “cancelled or revoked.”

“Suspend the processing of new licenses and permits for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices pending review of existing licensees’ and permittees’ compliance with laws, rules and regulations,” the order also read. — Arjay L. Balinbin