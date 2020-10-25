Makati passes right-of-way ordinance for subway project

THE Makati City government has passed an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of right of way covering the underground portions of nine roads affected by its subway project with Philippine Infradev Holdings, Inc.

The roads that will be affected by the project, according to Makati City’s Ordinance No. 2020-204 approved on Oct. 21, are: Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, South Avenue, J.P. Rizal Avenue, J.P. Rizal Extension, Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension (Vito Cruz Extension), Kalayaan Avenue, Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), C-5 Road (Carlos P. Garcia Avenue), and San Guillermo Avenue.

The city ordinance said subsurface right of way needs to be acquired for the “staging, construction, operation, maintenance and development of the Makati Subway Project.”

It said the nine roads are in the road and bridge inventory of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and fall under the jurisdiction of the department.

“Considering the importance of acquiring the easement of right of way of the subject roads for the benefit of the citizens of Makati, the City Government of Makati is constrained to acquire, through voluntary agreement or expropriation proceedings, an easement of right of way of the subject roads,” it added.

It cited Section 19 of the Local Government Code of 1991 or Republic Act No. 7160 as authorizing expropriations if needed.

Makati City said it has entered into negotiations with and made a “valid and definite offer” to the DPWH for the acquisition of right of way.

Philippine Infradev is building a $3.5-billion subway that will traverse the central business district of Makati City. The project will have 10 stations across a 10-kilometer line.

In September, the company signed a $1.21-billion engineering, procurement and construction contract with China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Co. Ltd. for the subway project.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2025, the subway is expected to carry about 700,000 passengers daily and reduce road traffic in the business district. — Arjay L. Balinbin