Makati City 2018 revenue P17.8 billion

THE Makati City government said it collected P17.8 billion in 2018, mainly from business tax and real estate tax, beating its full-year target of P15.67 billion.

According to an initial report from the Office of the City Treasurer, business tax was the biggest source of revenue at P9.1 billion, followed by realty tax at P6.2 billion.

“The reforms and innovations we have put in place since I came on board at City Hall have not only earned for us the trust of investors and taxpayers, but also the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit,” said Makati City Mayor Abigail S. Binay-Campos during her State of the City Address on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Ms. Binay cited the measures that the city government implemented to make things convenient for taxpayers such as the establishment of a Business One-Stop Shop at the city hall and streamlining the process for business permit renewal and new applications.

In November, the Commission on Audit found that Makati City had P196.57 billion in assets, the top total of any local government.

The mayor proposed this year to provide P10,000 annual cash gift to senior citizens aged 90 to 99 under the Blu Card program, which is awaiting approval by the City Council.

Ms. Binay also noted that the completion of the Makati Subway Project in 2025 will help in reducing traffic congestion.

“With a reliable, comfortable, and highly-efficient mass transport system, Makati will have less traffic congestion and parking woes, and less greenhouse gas emissions as well. Workers will be more productive, and companies and establishments will be more profitable,” said Ms. Binay. — Vince Angelo C. Ferreras