Liquor distributor bullish on imported spirits segment

Listed Da Vinci Capital Holdings, which will soon be renamed as The Keepers Holdings, Inc., is keen on expanding its imported spirits portfolio.

“The Keepers Holdings, Inc. is now the largest distributor of imported spirits in the Philippines,” Da Vinci Capital Holdings President Jose Paulino L. Santamarina said in a statement.

Citing a report by UK-based international beverage market research firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis Ltd., the company said it now holds around 70% to 75% of market volume.

Mr. Santamarina said the company will be “exploring further expansion into the high-growth, imported spirits segment.

Da Vinci Capital is reviving its business operations via liquor distribution. It acquired Montosco, Inc., Meritus Prime Distributions, Inc., and Premier Wine and Spirits, Inc. through a share-swap deal with Lucio L. Co’s other company, Cosco Capital, Inc.

Cosco Capital will get 11.25 billion of its common shares of stock in exchange.

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved the company’s plan to change its corporate name to The Keepers Holdings, Inc., as well as the increase of its authorized capital stock to P2 billion comprised of 20 billion common shares with a par value of 10 centavos each from P327.6 million.

“With our corporate structure set, we can now focus on the business of delivering sustainable, consistent growth,” Mr. Santamarina said. — K.C.G.Valmonte