Lawmaker asks DoH to fast-track cancer fund rules

A LAWMAKER urged the Department of Health (DoH) to fast-track the guidelines on how cancer patients can avail themselves of a P620-million government fund.

In a statement Tuesday, Quezon City Rep. Alfredo Paolo “Alfred” D. Vargas III said the rules under Republic Act 11215 or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) would help Filipino cancer patients who have a hard time paying for treatment.

“Your favorable support for the proper implementation of NICCA, particularly the cancer assistance fund, will institutionalize the government’s support and protection for families who are heavily affected by this public health emergency,” he said.

Mr. Vargas said he asked Health authorities about the status of the guidelines last year. The agency is drafting an administrative order on the fund’s implementation, he added.

The cancer assistance fund will be made available to cancer patients in public and private care centers licensed by the Health department.

Mr. Vargas said both DoH and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp, need to consult stakeholders about how they can avail themselves of the fund. — Gillian M. Cortez