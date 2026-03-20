PRIVATE SECTOR reporting for duty during the Easter and Araw ng Kagitingan holidays will be entitled to up to double their daily wage, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said.

In Labor Advisory No. 05, Series of 2026, DoLE said Maundy Thursday (April 2), Good Friday (April 3), and Araw ng Kagitingan (April 9), are regular holidays. On these dates, the employer must pay 200% of the employee’s wage for the first eight hours.

DoLE said that if the regular holiday falls on an employee’s rest day, the employer must pay an additional 30% of the 200% wage.

For those not working on these regular holidays, the employer must pay 100% of the wage if the employee worked or was on leave with pay on the day immediately before the holiday.

DoLE added that if the day before the holiday is a non-working day or a rest day, the worker is still entitled to holiday pay if they were present or on paid leave on the day immediately before that non-working day.

It said Black Saturday, April 4, is a special non-working day where the “no work, no pay” principle applies.

This means employees who do not work are not paid unless a company policy or collective bargaining agreement says otherwise.

Those who do report for work on this special day will be paid an additional 30% of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

If the work is done on a special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer must pay an additional 50% of the basic wage.

It said any work done in excess of eight hours on these holidays and special days will result in an additional 30% of the hourly rate for that day.

The guidelines were signed by Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr., officer-in-charge, on March 17.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Proclamation No. 1006 in September, which set the official list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2026. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking