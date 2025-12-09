THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Tuesday said it could not release the video of House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III’s testimony without a written authorization, even if the congressman earlier said he was open to its publication.

The lawmaker had declared under oath that he was not amenable to livestreaming or public broadcasting of his testimony, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith F. Hosaka, citing Chairman Andres B. Reyes, Jr., said.

“Until the commission receives a written authority from Congressman Marcos allowing the release, we are constrained from releasing the video,” he added.

Mr. Marcos earlier told reporters he had given ICI “full authority” to release the recording if needed.

Meanwhile, residents of Surigao del Norte’s second district filed a complaint with ICI alleging delays, substandard work and unfinished infrastructure projects worth about P2 billion, including flood control structures, bridges and access roads. Local officials cited discrepancies between official completion reports and actual site conditions. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking