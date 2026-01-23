I’m a newly hired human resources (HR) manager at a small bank. On my first week, I noticed several issues with the employees’ code of conduct (CoC). Many of the penalties for violations are excessive. For example, the penalty for a first-time tardiness offense is three days’ suspension. There’s no oral and written reprimand. Please advise. — Blue Comet.

Rewriting the CoC is a strategic management exercise in shaping behavior, reinforcing values, and protecting the company’s reputation. When done well, it can strengthen the culture. Done poorly, it becomes just another corporate document employees pretend to read before signing — “I received, read, and understood the contents of the CoC.”

​When revised poorly, it contributes to bigger organizational problems. You, as the new HR manager, having a fresh set of eyes, must take the lead in reviewing the CoC’s contents, subject to certain conditions.

​Are the employees complaining about the harsh penalties? If not, then don’t change it, unless they violate labor standards. What’s the violation rate? If this is not an issue, then don’t rock the boat, unless there’s a “fear” culture among the workers or weak enforcement by line leaders.

​Do you have a labor union? If the answer is yes, you must make them co-owners of the draft rules to promote mutual trust. And first things first, do you think management would agree to revise the code? If not, then don’t. Besides, you must focus your attention on other important things like attrition rates, the quality of supervision, and productivity, among other concerns.

GENERAL GUIDELINES

Just the same, let me give you a list of things to do before you decide to revise the CoC. The objective is to review the code to ensure clarity, relevance, and credibility. Here’s how to proceed:

​One, begin with an objective diagnosis. This is to balance the mutual interests of both management and employees. Are there patterns of misconduct? Repeated violations? Is your code aligned with legal and industry standards? This last question is important as your policy could be assailed in court.

​How about changes in employment terms allowing remote setups, gig workers, or expansion? Industry regulators may have shifted the rules, too. Once the reasons are clear, form a drafting team that includes HR, legal, compliance, and operations who can translate policies into day-to-day reality.

​Two, make all policies easy to understand. Employees don’t need lawyers to interpret the rules. Write a Taglish version if most of your workers are not college graduates. Use simple, direct language that any employee can understand.

​Avoid punitive statements. Rather, the code must be positioned as a supportive, empowering signal so the employees can make wise decisions.

​Three, include disclaimers that the code can’t anticipate every situation. This may be included in the opening statement of the code. Have general guidelines covering actual behavior that are punishable by progressive penalties. Encourage employees to ask questions when in doubt.

​Involve the line supervisors and managers in explaining the rules. They’re the first line of defense. If a certain offense can’t be defined fully, make it clear that the Labor Code, Revised Penal Code, and Supreme Court jurisprudence may be applied instead.

​Four, establish a confidential whistleblower hotline. A credible code may be clearly supported with authorized reporting channels that include a secure e-mail or executive escalation. Ensure that investigations are fair, confidential, and free from retaliation.

​An organization that punishes whistleblowers sends the message that the document is a decorative piece, not a real standard. Consequences must also be spelled out for false accusations, but not in a threatening way.

​Five, write a code that reflects corporate values. A revision isn’t just a response to current issues. It’s an opportunity to reinforce the culture that top management wants. The best policies start with values and translate them into expected behaviors. If integrity is a non-negotiable core value, then explain what it looks like.

​If health and safety are part of the corporate values, how should employees demonstrate them? If service excellence is a pillar, how should employees manifest it in dealing with fellow employees, the customers, and the general public.

​Six, publish the revised code in various channels. Many companies fail at this step. They update the code with great effort, then launch it quietly — an e-mail, a PDF link, and a required checkbox. That’s not proactive communication; that’s paperwork.

​Explain what changed, why it matters, and how it protects both employees and the organization. Leaders should endorse it publicly; a CEO message adds weight. Use FAQs, quick videos, or orientations to make it digestible.

​Seven, make the code a living document. Set a regular review cycle once a year or every two to three years depending on business changes. Monitor feedback, complaints, case trends, and compliance gaps. Use these insights to refine the next version.

​Great companies don’t just tell employees how to behave — they evolve those expectations as the business and society evolve.

​In conclusion, understand that revising the code poses many challenges. But it’s not a good reason to skip it. It’s one of the most powerful ways. HR managers and other people managers can reinforce culture, trust, and integrity.

​A well-crafted code isn’t just a set of rules — it’s a blueprint for how the organization wants to show up in the world. And in an era where reputations can collapse overnight, that’s a document worth updating with both urgency and care.

Consult your management issues with Rey Elbo for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or via https://reyelbo.com.