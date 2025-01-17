THE Philippines and Finland on Thursday signed a joint declaration of intent to seal a bilateral labor agreement this year.

“Safe, ethical, transparent, and sustainable recruitment will happen and will unfold in the coming weeks and months, so this won’t take long. I’m very optimistic that with our new embassy… there will be deeper ties, and therefore, a bilateral labor agreement will soon follow,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac told reporters after the signing ceremony in Mandaluyong City.

In a briefing, he said the partnership aims to strengthen ethical recruitment processes for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) deploying to Finland.

“This collaboration reflects our collective commitment to advancing the interests of Filipino workers and strengthening our international partnerships,” he added.

The prospective agreement will focus on professionals and skilled workers and the licensing of healthcare professionals to practice in Finland. The two sides also committed to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding on the mobility of Filipino specialists and skilled workers.

Finnish Minister of Employment Arto Olavi Satonen, in the same briefing, said Finland is seeking more healthcare professionals as well as services, tourism, agriculture, food and information technology workers.

Finland is also recruiting workers from India, Vietnam, and Brazil.

Mr. Satonen said workers in Finland are earning at least 1,600 euros per month, with the average wage at 3,500 euros.

Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines Saija Nurminen said Finnish employers recognize the need for work-life balance, inclusivity and equal opportunity, making the country an attractive destination for OFWs.

According to the DMW, about 12,770 Filipinos were living and working in Finland in 2023.

The two countries are set to celebrate their 70th year of diplomatic ties this year. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana