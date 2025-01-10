RECRUITMENT platform Bossjob on Thursday said its latest artificial intelligence (AI) Resume Analysis tool is expected to help simplify companies’ hiring process.

“The AI Resume Analysis tool offers a dual advantage for employers and jobseekers by using cutting-edge AI technology to review, evaluate and optimize resumes, ensuring alignment with job requirements,” it said in a statement.

The tool uses AI to evaluate resumes and provide tailored recommendations for both jobseekers and employers, it said. “The goal is to streamline the recruitment process for employers, while providing jobseekers with actionable insights to improve their chances of landing their dream jobs.”

About 89% of Filipino leaders think their organizations must leverage AI to remain competitive, according to the 2024 Work Trend Index from Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn.

The AI Resume Analysis tool lets employers scan and assess resumes, cutting down the time spent on manually checking applications, Bossjob said. The tool highlights top candidates by matching resumes to specific job descriptions.

It also focuses on qualifications and skills to eliminate human biases and promote fairness in hiring. Recruiters gain all these valuable insights in just one click, it added.

The tool also gives jobseekers personalized feedback to help them refine their resumes. It highlights their key skills and experiences to attract hirers.

Through keyword-optimized resumes, jobseekers have an increased chance of matching their qualification with suitable job roles, Bossjob said.

“Our AI Resume Analysis is designed to empower both jobseekers and employers, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity in today’s competitive job market,” Bossjob Country Manager Kimberly Chen said in the statement.

“For jobseekers, it’s a real game-changer, providing insights that make their applications stand out. For employers, it’s about making smarter, faster, and fairer hiring decisions.”

“With this feature, the platform simplifies hiring processes, reduces inefficiencies, and empowers users to navigate the job market confidently,” it added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz