It’s the season for Christmas parties and yearend celebrations. In our case, we are taking the opportunity to recognize people for their excellent performance for the year, including the Employee of the Year Award. Last year, however, the occasion was marred by conflict between some employees. I will not discuss the embarrassing details here. How do we prevent a party from turning into a nightmare? — Pink Ranger.

You refused to describe the nature of the “conflict.” Let me guess. Does it have anything to do with awards being given to the wrong people? Is your system for deciding awards subjective? Could there possibly have been a lack of advance information about the awards, causing some people to be surprised by the results?

How about the quality of the awards being given? How did the awardees feel about non-awardees teasing them for receiving a lapida (tombstone) as a token? Could the cause have been the excessive consumption of alcoholic drinks at the party?

Whatever it is, you have to be transparent about your policies and processes to head off any issues that may arise. Another option is to move the annual recognition program to another time, such as the company’s anniversary celebration.

If that’s not possible, you must establish certain basic rules to avoid any disruptions. As long as there are rules, chances are that the participants will be understanding.

Rational thinking requires management willpower, rather than simply taking a come-what-may stance. In other words, come up with the best possible rules to remind people of potential consequences, whether or not they’re covered by the company’s code of conduct.

DECORUM

At times, even professionals may succumb to temptations in the mistaken belief that yearend celebrations sponsored by the company are an excuse to shed certain inhibitions. Others may use the excuse of a change in regular programming to justify any wrongful actions.

Here are some party rules you can outline in an office circular in advance of the celebration:

One, party theme. Some examples include cowboy or pajama party. Ensure that the employees are not forced to spend much on costumes. Have a contest for best costume and give prizes for the top three of various categories like male and female or age divisions.

Conduct a survey to choose the theme acceptable to all. This heads off conflict in case some employees do not like the theme.

Two, limit alcoholic drinks to two bottles per employee. Your experience may vary with the employee population and budget. Consider issuing drink stubs to enforce the limits. Also, regulate the sale of alcoholic drinks with the help of the venue owner. Be on guard for anyone who may smuggle in alcoholic drinks or drugs. Allowing people to drink over the limit may lead to unacceptable behavior punishable under the code of conduct.

Three, allow active mingling. Any type of party is always an opportunity for everyone to circulate freely even with those outside their departments. This can be done after the meal is served. It might be the best time for the chief executive officer (CEO) or the senior management team to interact.

Encourage people to build their networks with staff outside their immediate circles, which could be the first step in advancing up the company ranks.

Fourth, remind everyone to avoid sensitive subjects. These include religion, race, or politics. Green jokes bordering on sexual harassment might be risky. Advise people not to talk negatively about bosses or management.

Five, manage the time. Regardless of the venue — the cafeteria or a hotel, for instance — it’s best to inform all that the party is limited only to three hours maximum. Advise people to come on time and avoid making “dramatic entrances” that disturbs the program.

Six, discourage the posting of party pictures on social media. Even if posting with permission, chances are, some people may object or claiming no permission was given.

Seven, advise everyone to act appropriately. Regardless of marital status, it’s best for male employees (even the boss) not to flirt with female or younger colleagues. A Christmas party, any yearend celebration, or anything for that matter is no place for hooking up or public displays of affection, even if both parties are unmarried.

In conclusion, anticipate all possible issues. If you’re in human resources, understand going into the event the relationships between people and their respective bosses. Anticipate worst-case scenarios to forestall all possible issues that may arise during the yearend celebrations.

