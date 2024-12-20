By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

IMPROVED collective bargaining rights and robust legal protections for union members topped labor-sector wishlists heading into 2025.

“There is (a) rising number of notices of strike as unions face deadlocks in collective bargaining. This (is) driven by the cost-of-living crisis as unions demand higher wages and benefits but face intransigence by companies,” Benjamin B. Velasco, assistant professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Labor and Industrial Relations, told BusinessWorld via Messenger chat.

He added in some cases, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has imposed assumption of jurisdiction orders, preventing unions from striking.

“This, however, is a violation of DoLE’s own ordinance on (the assumption of jurisdiction,) which stipulates that these can only be issued upon request by any of the parties or only after calling for a conference,” he added.

“In the face of rising worker discontent, policymakers should look at how the dispute resolution mechanism does not suppress rights but enables social dialogue and negotiations.”

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines Legislative Officer Carlos Miguel S. Oñate also called on the legislature to certify as urgent the “long-pending” freedom of association reforms recommended by the International Labour Organization (ILO), in the form of the proposed Union Formation Act, which will make it easier to organize unions.

Speaking via Viber, he also called for the passage of ILO-backed reforms, including an Assumption of Jurisdiction Act to restrict the Labor Secretary’s authority to avert industrial action in key industries, a Right to Strike Act to decriminalize illegal strikes and extend this right to government workers, and a Public Service Labor Relations Bill to enhance government workers’ freedom of association and organizing rights.

The government this year issued new omnibus guidelines on the freedom of association as a result of the recommendation of an ILO high-level mission.

Mr. Velasco noted that assumption of jurisdiction has been among the longest-running complaints of unions here to the ILO.

“Can we do better this time and ensure that new rules are implemented and not disrespected?” he said.

According to Section 15 of the DoLE Department Order No. 40-H-13, Oct. 21, 2013, the Secretary of Labor can assume jurisdiction when a labor dispute causes or is likely to cause a strike or lockout in an industry important to national interest.

Federation of Free Workers President Jose G. Matula also called for stronger protections for organizing unions and collective bargaining.

“The labor movement in 2025 will face challenges like inflation and inequality but also opportunities to demand reforms. A united labor front is key to pushing for genuine progress,” he told BusinessWorld via Viber.

The Philippines’ score on the Labor Rights Index worsened this year, largely due to an environment that restricts unions, strikes, and collective bargaining deals.

The Amsterdam-based WageIndicator Foundation and the Center for Labor Research in October put the Philippine score at 68 out of 100 this year, down 2.5 points from 2022.

A score of 60.5 to 70 signifies limited access to decent work.

The Philippine score was below the global average of 74.

The biennial report showed that the Philippines maintained its 2022 scores in nine of the 10 indicators in the study, except for Freedom of Association, in which it scored zero out of 100.

Labor leaders have also told BusinessWorld of the need for an across-the-board wage increase and the end of contractualization as among their priorities due to the rising cost of living.