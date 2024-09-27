THE SOCIAL SECURITY System (SSS) said it admitted a record 2.4 million new members in the first half (H1), up 165% from a year earlier.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando S. Macasaet said in a statement Thursday: “In the first six months, we hit our year’s target of two million new members, a positive result of our massive membership and coverage drives throughout the country.”

He noted that the pension fund for private sector workers usually averages around one million new members annually.

“It means more Filipinos will have access to a comprehensive set of social security benefits from SSS. The social security protection offered by SSS can help safeguard the financial well-being of Filipino families, particularly during times of uncertainty,” Mr. Macasaet said.

Mr. Macasaet said the new target is now five million new members by the end of the year.

“SSS will sustain this growth trajectory in the coming months as we aim for a historic peak in new member registrations,” he said.

“SSS won’t stop there. We remain steadfast in our mission to further broaden our membership base and cover all Filipinos in the workforce,” he added.

SSS Executive Vice-President for Branch Operations Voltaire P. Agas said that the largest segment of new members consisted of prior registrants, totaling 1.2 million.

These are individuals who have SSS numbers but have not yet been reported as covered employees or self-employed members.

Luzon had the largest number of new members, with more than 882,000, followed by the National Capital Region at over 693,000.

Mindanao and the Visayas followed with 436,000 and 417,000, respectively. Meanwhile, over 10,000 new members came from overseas. — Aaron Michael C. Sy