MAPUA Malayan Digital College (MMDC) and Concentrix have tied up to offer a program focused on upskilling working students.

In a statement on Wednesday, Concentrix announced the launch of the “Work & Study Program,” which aims to produce more skilled professionals by improving the quality of education and work-life balance of working students.

“Working students have been underserved for years. The focus has been on basic education and traditional college models that we believe don’t serve the needs of our working students,” according to Hazel Banas, vice-president for people solutions at Concentrix.

“We need more people in the workforce, and the way to produce that, to contribute to the economy and the country’s growth, is to produce more professionals,” she added.

Under the partnership, MMDC and Concentrix will provide part-time jobs and college education programs.

“MMDC is here to support working students who want to take up a career in IT and business and set them up for success,” MMDC Executive Director Dennis Tablante said.

“We offer flexible schedules to cater to those who have more than enough on their plate but want to step up their careers and current skill sets,” he added.

The program, which will offer part-time jobs at 20-30 hours a week alongside three to four subjects per term, is open to new Concentrix employees.

Concentrix will offer a salary deduction program and tuition benefits for eligible part-time employees, while MMDC will offer scholarships at a 35% discount on tuition. — Justine Irish D. Tabile