We have a new department manager who was promoted from the ranks. He often drags his feet in making a decision on our proposals. Even requests for brief in-person meetings are usually ignored. How do we tell him of the need to act faster without antagonizing him? — Moon Dust.

Daniel Pink, in his best-selling “When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing” (2018), appears to support the Japanese way of declining something from another person. The trick is to simply say nothing. It’s very rare for them to say “no.” At times, when they are used to interacting with western cultures, they would give you a long answer that is difficult to understand, which may cause you to give up.

Mr. Pink says: “Sometimes the best course of action is… inaction. Yes, that can feel agonizing, but no move can often be the right move.” I’m not sure about Mr. Pink, but outside of Japan, people believe in coherent action that supports a clear communication process rather than measures that invite resentment due to the boss’s inaction.

Professor Duncan Watts, former research principal at Microsoft Research and now a faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania, says that the boss who delays a decision is doomed to fail. “The longer it takes for a boss to respond to their e-mails, the less satisfied people are with their leader.”

This was the conclusion of Professor Watts, who conducted a massive e-mail experiment with the help of more than 60,000 people from many countries.

It’s clear that a managerial indecision, inaction or delay demotivates people. Jewish philosopher Maimonides was right when he said: “The risk of a wrong decision is preferable to the terror of indecision.” In other words, it’s better to have an imperfect decision rather than perfect indecision.

SOME RULES

So, what’s the game plan for your slow-moving boss? Most people don’t know the answer and wallow in their resentment. Some simply wait for an answer, to discover that the boss later claims he has not received their e-mail. That’s why they fail. This alone is one argument why you should not simply wait for your boss to act on your ideas.

Be realistic. Try doing the following:

One, write an e-mail follow-up. Summarize your proposal and at the same time ensure that your boss gets it. If it’s not in your original proposal, explain the adverse effects of further delay. At the same time, offer to have an in-person meeting with the boss at his preferred time.

Two, speak the boss’s language. Know and understand his method, standards, and expectations. If the boss uses jargon, then you too must use jargon. If the boss is mainly concerned with strategic considerations, you too must talk strategy.

Three, know when to support your boss. Submitting proposals to your boss does not automatically mean you’re supporting him. Sometimes, it could be misinterpreted as undermining his efforts, especially if it runs counter to his style.

Four, understand the unwritten protocols. They are simple enough to understand, especially when you have been working for your boss for a long time. For example, give due credit to your boss for your accomplishments, even if you did everything.

Five, accept the boss’s authority. Office hierarchy is still the prevailing system in work relations. You have no choice but to be on the right side of your boss. Therefore, play the game and ensure that all approvals come from him, regardless of him being slow and indecisive.

Six, act several steps ahead. Anticipate his needs and wants. Watch the way he talks on the phone, talk to people, entertains customers, even the way he sits down and stand up. That way, you’ll understand his real persona.

MODELING THE PART

The above list is incomplete. However, if you can do all these six things, your boss may soon start noticing you. Soon enough, your boss might get the idea that you are a possible candidate to succeed him or vie for higher posts. It depends much on how you implement the letter and spirit of these six rules.

As long as you remain loyal to your boss, he will not suspect you of undermining his efforts. What is important is inspiring confidence in him that you can do his job. Of course, others can also do that. So what makes you stand out? What makes you a suitable candidate for promotion to another department or successor to your boss?

To sum up: What sets you apart from the rest despite all the challenges that you have been experiencing from your current boss?

Bring Rey Elbo’s “Kaizen Blitz Problem-Solving Workshop” to your organization by availing of his result-based training program. Contact him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or e-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or via https://reyelbo.com.