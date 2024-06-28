I’m reluctant to answer a job ad as it could be a false announcement designed to test my loyalty. This happened to a good friend who was kicked out of his job. Also, many of these recruiters don’t bother to acknowledge my application, which raises my suspicion that these are fake vacancies. How do I check for the authenticity of vacancies? — Careless Whispers.

Be careful when applying for a management job as it could damage your standing with your current employer. I had a similar experience as your friend. It happened when the chief executive officer of a major pharmaceutical company immediately notified my boss of my application. The boss happened to be his former colleague at another company.

My boss told me he found out, thus leading to my falling out with the organization. Looking back, it’s really difficult to answer a job vacancy without honest-to-goodness research on the background of your prospective boss. This should be the first step in your job-hunting process.

Unless you make a serious effort, you can’t sidestep the things that could happen to you. If you are seriously looking for another job, consider looking into the hidden job market inside and outside of your industry.

It can be done by being active in professional organizations that cater to your professional interests. If you are in human resources (HR), expand your network with People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) by joining their committees, where you can showcase your expertise.

Also, you can volunteer to be a resource speaker on certain topics or write special articles for publication in PMAP’s newsletter. Of course, all this needs the approval of your boss who may interpret your extra-curricular activities as interfering with your work performance.

TIPS FOR VERIFYING

Verifying the authenticity of a vacancy is the first stage of your job search. Even if there’s a real job opening, it doesn’t mean you should automatically take the bait. Sometimes, they are trial balloons intended for purposes other than filling a vacancy.

If you’re gainfully employed, don’t do a reckless job search by answering all ads that may come your way. There are certain red flags that you should be aware of, such as the following:

One, the organization is using a generic e-mail account. Using free Gmail or Yahoo accounts is a dead giveaway. Not to generalize unfairly, but if you really want to play it safe, verify the identity of the advertiser’s representative on social media or other means.

Two, the advertiser is not identified in the ad. At times, a blind ad is there for good reason, such as the vacancy still being occupied by a current employee.

Three, a headhunter makes a lucrative offer. This is related to number two above. Some headhunters hide the identity of their clients for fear that a client could be snatched away by another headhunter. I also know of at least one headhunter who was requested by a long-time client to do sleuthing for them to test the loyalty of an incumbent.

Four, the HR head is secretive about some details. For instance, they will not tell you the name of your prospective boss. HR may ask you why you want to know.

One possible counter to this is to not identify yourself as an applicant. Instead, invent a non-threatening reason, like conducting a management survey. Note also that some HR people may reject your request by saying they don’t entertain phone calls or e-mail inquiries, but restrict such queries to face-to-face interaction.

Last, seek help from your network to fill in the blanks. You may be lucky enough to know someone privy to the details of the vacancy. If not, you can check the reputation of the employer on social media and elsewhere. Try Google to find leads to guide you to an intelligent decision.

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

The internet is the most potent job-finding tool out there. In a matter of minutes, you can find solid leads covering almost any sphere of activity that interests you, including the authenticity of job vacancies. One caveat though. Don’t expect a 100% success rate.

While the internet is useful for us, it also poses some dangers that could put you in a much more difficult situation. In the end, it might be best to play it safe and stay in your current job. Do your best and hope that sooner, rather than later, a resolution will present itself.

