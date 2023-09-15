GENERATION Z workers are motivated by innovation in the workplace and the knowledge that their companies are conscious of their social mission, JobStreet said.

JobStreet said a study it conducted indicated that company values and political positions matter to the generational cohort, roughly understood to include those born in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

It said that 65% of Philippine Gen Z respondents are in the workforce, either in a part-time or full-time capacity.

“The desires of Gen Z talent might seem like high-maintenance demands, but they are absolutely valid,” Dannah Majarocon, managing director at JobStreet Philippines, said in a statement.

“Employers really need to ensure that they are implementing practices that are healthy for their workers to continue attracting and retaining talent,” she added.

Beresford Research defines Gen Z as those born between 1997 and 2012.

JobStreet noted that 73% of Gen Z employees prefer permanent flexible work alternatives, citing research by the World Economic Forum.

Stability, work-life balance, competitive salary, and benefits have immense value to Gen Z candidates, according to a JobStreet report.

“Companies can take advantage of this by improving their people programs and culture, while keeping in mind the organizational goals, to attract a new wave of empowered and engaged talents,” it said.

JobStreet said employers need to explore sustainable and impactful advocacy projects, addressing equality, gender acceptance, politics, and the environment.

Gen Z’s most preferred industries are accounting and government, the JobStreet Global Talent Survey indicated.

Female Gen Zs are specifically interested in tourism, healthcare, and hospitality jobs, while male Gen Zs are inclined towards computer, engineering, and information technology jobs. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola