GENERAL MOTORS Co. (GM) on Tuesday said it will not mandate workers return to offices before 2023 after it had told them last week that they would be expected to work three days on-campus each week later this year.

The automaker told employees who have been working remotely that it does “not plan to mandate which days of the week will be collaboration days. In no scenario will our Work Appropriately evolution begin before Q1 2023.”

GM on Friday had cited the dramatic improvement in the COVID landscape for the change “to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact.”

Many companies are still grappling with how much to require white-collar employees to return to offices. Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano told Reuters last week that the company has no requirements but is “encouraging folks to be here several days a week.”

GM said on Tuesday’s clarification was “based on the dialogue that took place since Friday. We intend to spend the next few weeks continuing to listen to your feedback so that we incorporate it into our implementation plans.”

GM said it would “communicate more information at the end of next month. Between now and then, we continue to ask for constructive dialogue about our culture, collaboration, speed and innovation.”

Thousands of GM workers including hourly workers assembling cars have continued in-person work during COVID-19. — Reuters