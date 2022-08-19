CHINA Banking Corp. (China Bank) said it has purchased licenses to use LinkedIn Learning for all its 9,800 employees, to help with their upskilling and reskilling via the professional networking platform.

Starting Aug. 16, all China Bank employees will have access to LinkedIn Learning, an online educational platform with more than 18,000 courses covering hard and soft skills.

“As we pursue our digital transformation, investing in new technologies to make China Bank an agile, modern organization, we are not forgetting that people are the catalysts of this transformation,” China Bank Chief Finance Officer Patrick D. Cheng said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The business landscape is changing faster than ever; thus, it’s crucial that we continuously upskill China Bankers to stay competitive and relevant in this digital age,” Mr. Cheng said.

LinkedIn Learning makes those who complete its coursework eligible for certification and professional credit.

China Bank calls its program Learning EDGE (Empowered talents Driving Growth and Excellence), with the main benefit seen as the efficient upgrading of skills at scale.

“Ease of use and mobile capabilities are essential in training. Learning EDGE, available anytime on any device, will help us keep our people stay sharp with the skills needed for their roles now and in the future,” China Bank Human Resources Group Head Maria Rosanna Catherina L. Testa said.

The bank conducted a trial run of the platform in July with over 500 employees.

“As the world recovers from the fallout of the pandemic and looks towards a skills-first economy, companies like China Bank are future-proofing their businesses and helping employees to be successful through continuous learning,” LinkedIn’s Head of Asia, Talent & Learning Solutions Frank Koo said.

“LinkedIn’s unique position as the world’s largest professional network allows us to quickly spot market trends and create relevant content for learners. By investing in its people, China Bank can effectively and efficiently plug any vital skill gaps, retain and attract top talent, and be at the forefront of navigating change in these fast-evolving times,” Mr. Koo added. — Keisha B. Ta-asan