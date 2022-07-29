THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it will support the recovery and digitalization of the creative industries, which were severely affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a speech at the Creative Futures 2022 conference on Thursday that the pandemic cost the industry the equivalent of 90% of its pre-pandemic revenue, while around 61% of arts and entertainment companies halted operations, with more than one-fifth of these businesses closing permanently.

“But we are reclaiming our path to development. Before the pandemic in 2019, the creative industries employed 4.8 million Filipinos. As the world approaches the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we are marching forward to the global stage and going above and beyond to support the digitalization of creative industries,” Mr. Pascual said.

“Creativity is in the Filipino DNA, quietly feeding humanity’s soul and the Philippine economy. Whether we create or experience (creative works), the industry improves our quality of life,” he added.

Mr. Pascual said that the DTI has rolled out the Creative Economy Strategy of the Philippines (CREST PH), which seeks to boost the competitiveness of the industry.

“CREST PH… facilitat(es) the development and promotion of creative goods exports, and assisting creative firms in accessing the global market. Evidence-based solutions address critical concerns of creative firms, ranging from innovation readiness and technology adoption to digital transformation. Supplementary solutions include advocacy, data analytics, knowledge management, and competency development,” Mr. Pascual said.

“The DTI’s Competitiveness and Innovation Group has also developed six roadmaps so far. Digital advertising, animation, game development, software development, toys and characters, and TV, radio, and print media are all examples. The roadmaps are essential in getting stakeholders to agree on where to take specific creative industries,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave