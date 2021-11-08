Kittelson & Carpo Consulting, Inc. (KC) will officially change its name to In.Corp Corporate Services Philippines, Inc. to unify its presence with its parent company, InCorp Global Pte. Ltd (InCorp Group).

Such transition to In.Corp Philippines will nonetheless maintain the mission of KC to serve partners by simplifying business processes — only now with a capacity to reach beyond borders.

KC has been helping companies set up and do business in the Philippines since 2007, providing services from business registration needs, end-to-end corporate solutions, and human resources (HR) assistance. It has supported over 1,500 local and foreign entities by far. In 2017, KC was acquired by the InCorp Group.

Based in Singapore and present in six other Asian countries, InCorp Group is a leading corporate solutions provider to various business entities from startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), sole proprietorships, partnerships, and corporations. They specialize in company incorporation, corporate secretarial and compliance, share registry, outsourcing, accounting, taxation, immigration, business advisory, risk assurance, and corporate recovery.

Seeing a niche as well as unique opportunities and challenges in the Asian market, InCorp Group envisioned building corporate solutions affiliates across the region.

As its subsidiary in the Philippines, KC has great support from InCorp Group — from creating a robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and client due diligence system; pushing for automation and artificial intelligence in monitoring client accounts; to cross-selling services. The group also gave financial and marketing insight and discipline to the business consulting firm.

More support and developments in doing business with clients await KC upon its transition to In.Corp Philippines.

Currently, the company is working on transfer pricing initiatives and data protection compliance to grow its services. With corporate compliance becoming more complex and burdensome, the firm looks forward to learning from the experience of InCorp Group professionals.

KC can also further maximize the larger team and regional capacities of InCorp Group, allowing its clients to tap into a greater range of services across borders.

Moreover, through InCorp Group’s partnership with TA Associates and PrimeGlobal, KC is at an advantage in augmenting its endeavors to offer service from a global perspective.

Understanding business processes in various jurisdictions, for KC, would create a better perspective and an opportunity for clients to reach markets.

Moreover, with a broader reach, the new recognition of KC as In.Corp Philippines can boost its goal to increase foreign investment as well as investor confidence in the Philippines, Asia-Pacific, and globally.

