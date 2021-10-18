FORMER Energy undersecretary Emmanuel P. Juaneza has been elected as the new administrator of the National Electrification Administration (NEA), the agency announced Monday.

In a statement, NEA said Mr. Juaneza was chosen during a special board meeting chaired by Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi on Monday.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte had earlier endorsed Mr. Juaneza’s nomination to head the NEA.

“The job is challenging and I am enjoining everyone that we work together to execute the mandate of the NEA with focus on the total electrification of the remaining households across the nation,” Mr. Juaneza said.

His election comes around two months after Mr. Duterte dismissed former NEA administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong from service due to alleged corruption.

DIZON

Meanwhile, an official of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said Vivencio B. Dizon has resigned from the agency’s top post.

“The resignation letter of president Vince Dizon to the President (Rodrigo R. Duterte) has an effectivity date of his resignation on Oct. 15,” BCDA Executive Vice President Aileen Anunciacion R. Zosa told the Senate committee budget hearing on Monday.

Ms. Zosa said Mr. Dizon, who was also appointed last year to lead the country’s coronavirus testing program, intends to help with “the anti-COVID efforts of the government.” — Angelica Y. Yang and Alyssa Nicole O. Tan