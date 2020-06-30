Jeremy Wade checks out the Bermuda Triangle in new show

FOR decades the Bermuda Triangle in the North Atlantic Ocean has been associated with unexplainable disappearances, including that of the USS Cyclops, a US coal transport vessel belonging to the Navy that disappeared en route from Brazil to Baltimore with no trace of the ship or its 309 passengers; Flight 19, a routine two-hour training mission that ended in the disappearance of 13 student pilots with a lieutenant who said that his compass wasn’t working before losing contact; and a Piper Navajo cabin class aircraft that disappeared on the radar a mile before landing even as a controller previously saw it approaching.

The tales surrounding the Bermuda Triangle compel people to come up with answers, from the outlandish (alien abductions, German spies) to the more rational (the Gulf Stream, a strong current that causes sudden changes in the weather; Milwaukee Depth, the deepest point in the Atlantic Ocean, which can explain the difficulty of finding a sunken ship if it ever fell into it).

The disappearance of the World War I transport ship USS Cyclops will be explored by extreme angler and British television presenter Jeremy Wade in his upcoming series, Mysteries of the Deep. With the help of experts and modern technology, he offers multiple theories as to how the ship vanished without a trace.

Mysteries of the Deep will premiere on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:10 p.m. on Discovery Channel (Sky Cable CH 39, Cignal TV CH 140, and Destiny Cable CH 56).










