JCI Philippines x StartUp Village MoA signing and Forty Under 40: Startup Academy program launch

JCI (Junior Chamber International) Philippines, headed by its 2021 National President Jude Avorque Acidre, and StartUp Village (SUV), headed by its Founder/Chairman, Jay Bernardo, and Founder/President, Carlo Calimon, enter into a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to help enable entrepreneurs and startups, particularly those who are part of the JCI network through the Startup Academy. This program is just one of the many programs planned by JCI under its newest national program, Forty Under 40 — a series of master classes on different disciplines to be offered to JCI members.

JCI Philippines, formerly Philippine Jaycees, Inc., is a nonprofit organization with local chapters all over the country composed of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 years old who take the initiative to solve local challenges focused on sustainable impact locally and globally. On the other hand, SUV is a one-stop startup enabler that focuses on bringing entrepreneurial ventures into the mainstream for incubation and acceleration.

Through this partnership, Forty Under 40’s Startup Academy will be the first among JCI’s entrepreneurial skills development initiatives open to all JCI members. This is an entrepreneurship development program of JCI Philippines that trains and helps young JCI member-entrepreneurs to become full-fledged and socially responsible entrepreneurs. “Following the thrust of JCI globally, we hope to provide engaging opportunities for young, business-minded JCI leaders for a changing world,” according to Tertiana Alexie Tupas, an Asian Institute of Management alumna and JCI Philippines’ 2021 national program director for Forty under 40.

The program will adopt SUV’s existing incubation program, further customized to address the emerging needs of entrepreneurs while still following its core framework that follows the three masteries: Mastery of the Self, Mastery of the Environment, and Mastery of the Enterprise. The program will be delivered through a combination of virtual classes and group/individual mentoring by industry experts and resource persons from the academe. As a culminating activity, the participants are expected to do a pitch before a group of potential funders and angel investors during the Philippine Startup Week in November for a chance to turn their dream startup into a reality.

“The crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has become a providential period of catharsis, of transformation, as we prepare ourselves for the greater challenges ahead. Now more than ever, young leaders need to better ourselves and improve our capacity to create and sustain innovative solutions to everyday community problems,” said JCI Philippines 2021 National President Jude Avorque Acidre.

Advertisement

This 40-online session program will begin on April 10, 2021 following the MoA signing scheduled on March 10, 2021.