DEMAR DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points, including a late game-clinching dunk, to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 107-99 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz rallied to make it a game after falling behind by 17 points, but just didn’t have enough to overcome the Bulls in the final minute en route to their first loss of the season. The 4-0 start had been Utah’s best since the 2006-07 season. — Reuters