Home Infographics Knight Frank: Manila ranks 3rd in 100-city Prime International Residential Index
Knight Frank: Manila ranks 3rd in 100-city Prime International Residential Index
Manila ranked third in the latest edition of the 100-city Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) published in The Wealth Report 2026 by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The Philippine capital’s luxury residence prices by 17.5% in 2025, slightly slower than the 17.9% increase recorded in the previous edition.