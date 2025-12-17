How inclusive is the Philippines compared to its neighbors?

The Philippines climbed nine places to 84th out of 152 countries in the 2025 edition of the Inclusiveness Index by UC Berkeley’s The Othering and Belonging Institute. With an overall index score of 58.35 out of possible 100, the Philippines was the fourth most inclusive country among its peers in the region. The index examines the experiences of groups across a range of social dimensions including race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, and general population.