Philippines fifth-most complex jurisdiction for doing business among its peers in the region

Business environment in the Philippines worsened as it jumped* eight places to 26th out of 79 jurisdictions in the latest edition of the Global Business Complexity Index by multinational services ﬁrm TMF Group. The index measures and ranks jurisdictions based on the complexity of their business environments, covering three areas: accounting and tax, global entity management, and payroll and human resources. The higher the rank, the more complex or worse its business environment. The Philippines had the ﬁfth-most complex business environment with a “medium” complexity rating among its peers in the region.