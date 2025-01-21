Home Infographics Philippines worsens in military strength list
Philippines worsens in military strength list
The Philippines fell seven notches to place 41st out of 145 countries in the latest edition of the Military Strength Ranking by Global Firepower (GFP) with a PowerIndex score of 0.6987. The ranking utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a nation’s PowerIndex (PwrIndx), covering war-making capability across land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.* The smaller the PwrIndx value, the more powerful a nation’s perceived ﬁghting capability is.