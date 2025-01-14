Davao 8th, Manila 14th worst in Tomtom Traffic Index

Davao City ranked the eighth-most congested city in the world out of 500 cities and was the most congested city in the Philippines, based on the latest edition of the TomTom Trafﬁc Index. The index assesses cities and metropolitan areas across 62 countries by their congestion and travel times, and how many hours commuters have lost stuck in trafﬁc. Commuters in Davao take nearly 33 minutes to travel 10 kilometers, on average. The city had the worst performance among Southeast Asian countries in the index. Meanwhile, Manila ranked 14th globally, with slightly quicker travel times of 32 minutes.