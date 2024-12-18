Price increase of Noche Buena items remains steady in 2024

The overall increase in prices for Noche Buena items, as measured by the basket’s price index, fell by 0.2% annually this year, steeper than the 0.1% drop in 2023. This brought the average price increase for the basket to 2.3% from 2012 to the present. Since 2011, the Noche Buena price index rose by 25.1%. BusinessWorld has been monitoring the annual price changes of the Noche Buena items through a price index that gauges how faster (or slower) the price of this representative basket of goods has risen (or fallen) over the years. The prices of goods are based on the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) list of suggested retail prices. Earliest available data date back to 2011.