Philippines remains 2nd most impacted by terrorism in Asia-Pacific

The Philippines remained the second-most impacted by terrorism in the Asia-Paciﬁc region after scoring 5.383 out of 10 (10 is worst) in the 2024 edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace. It was also worse than the 1.395 average score of the region. The country ranked 19th out of 163 countries included in the GTI. Using the latest 2023 data, the index analyzes the impact of terrorism on the countries based on four factors: the total number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages.